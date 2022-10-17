KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- Paul Fish took top honors last week in the KMA Sports Football Pick'em Contest. 

Fish was one of three to correctly pick 13 of 15 games, but Fish nailed the tiebreaker.

Here are this year's winners so far. 

Week 1: Dan Ryan (12/15)

Week 2: Dustin Comstock (14/15)

Week 3: Ryan Matheny (12/15) 

Week 4: Greg Hill (12/15)

Week 5: Lane Van Gorden (13/15)

Week 6: Jan Harris (12/15) 

Week 7: Derek Martin (14/15) 

Week 8: Paul Fish (13/15) 

Here are this week's picks -- the penultimate slate of the contest. Please send your selections to tmaeder@kmamail.com by 6 PM Friday.  

KMALAND FIRST ROUND PLAYOFFS

Class 8-Player: East Mills at Southeast Warren

Class 8-Player: Bedford at West Harrison

Class 8-Player: Moravia at Fremont-Mills

Class A: Tri-Center at Gehlen Catholic

Class A: Hinton at Logan-Magnolia

Class A: Southwest Valley at Madrid

Class 1A: Treynor at ACGC

Class 2A: Roland-Story at Clarinda

KMALAND REGULAR SEASON

Atlantic at Creston

Dallas Center-Grimes at Glenwood

KMALAND MISSOURI

Platte Valley at East Atchison

Nodaway-Holt at South Holt

KMALAND NEBRASKA

Ashland-Greenwood at Platteview

KMALAND NEBRASKA PLAYOFFS

Class D2: Falls City Sacred Heart at Humphrey St. Francis (Pick must be made by 6 PM Thursday)

NON-KMALAND PLAYOFF GAME OF THE WEEK

Iowa Valley at Montezuma

Tiebreaker: Total points scored in East Mills/Southeast Warren, Fremont-Mills/Moravia and Iowa Valley/Montezuma

2022 High School Football Pickem Standings

NAME TOTAL LOWEST WEEK 1 WEEK 2 WEEK 3 WEEK 4 WEEK 5 WEEK 6 WEEK 7 WEEK 8 WEEK 9 WEEK 10
RYAN MATHENY 82 8 8 13 12 11 11 10 13 12
MATT HAYS 81 7 7 11 12 11 11 12 12 12
DOUG BRANDT 80 10 10 13 11 10 11 11 13 11
GREG HILL 80 9 9 13 10 12 12 9 12 12
DUSTIN COMSTOCK 80 8 8 14 10 10 9 12 13 12
JAN HARRIS 78 7 7 13 12 10 8 12 13 10
ERIC DIAL 78 8 11 11 8 9 12 10 13 12
NEAL OSLER 78 7 11 13 9 9 7 11 13 12
LANE VAN GORDEN 77 9 9 11 10 11 13 11 12 9
JOSH HILL 75 9 10 12 10 9 11 12 12 8
TOM MOORE 75 0 8 11 12 0 11 11 10 12
DEREK MARTIN 74 8 8 13 10 8 9 11 14 9
TIM CORTNEY 73 6 10 9 12 9 10 6 13 10
DAN RYAN 72 7 12 7 10 7 12 8 13 10
JAMES HARDEE 72 9 9 10 9 9 10 10 11 13
PAUL FISH 72 6 9 10 11 8 9 6 12 13
ERIC APPERSON 71 7 11 13 11 7 8 9 11 8
TRENT TURNEY 71 4 9 10 10 10 4 9 12 11
JAMES RODENBURG 71 6 11 6 10 8 9 9 13 11
RICKY BARBOSA 71 7 7 8 10 9 11 9 13 11
TOM GROBE 70 7 11 10 9 7 8 10 12 10
JAY SODERBERG 70 8 8 11 9 9 10 9 11 11
DON JARRETT 68 8 10 12 9 9 8 9 12 7
BRAD KNIGHT 67 0 0 10 9 9 9 9 9 12
PEYTON JACKSON 66 6 9 12 10 11 6 9 9 6
JOHN HEWETT 66 0 10 0 6 7 10 10 13 10
CHRISTOPHER SICKELS 64 7 8 8 9 10 9 7 12 8
TREVOR MAEDER 64 7 8 10 8 7 7 9 12 10
CHET STAMBAUGH 64 6 9 6 8 7 11 8 9 12
DAYTON LITTLE 63 7 8 11 10 7 11 8 7 8
NICK STAVAS 62 7 9 10 8 7 8 9 10 8
JERRY WALLACE 60 6 6 11 8 10 12 9 0 10
JOSEPH PHILPOTT 57 5 5 9 7 8 7 7 11 8
CRAIG PARMLEY 57 0 0 9 8 10 0 10 11 9
JOHN BLOMSTEDT 57 0 0 0 10 11 6 8 12 10
DENNIS ERICKSON 57 0 0 0 6 9 6 10 13 13
AUSTIN LORENZ 56 6 7 8 6 6 9 8 11 7
GENTRY MAEDER 48 0 6 10 5 0 8 0 10 9
KYLE BRANAN 40 0 0 0 0 0 7 11 13 9
KOLE BRANAN 39 0 0 0 0 0 7 8 13 11
DAVID CARLSON 35 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 12 12
SCOTT BECKER 32 0 5 10 10 7 0 0 0 0
KRIS OGBURN 32 0 8 7 10 7 0 0 0 0
CURTIS OSBORN 30 0 7 7 8 8 0 0 0 0
DAN SCHLEISMAN 29 0 10 13 6 0 0 0 0 0
BRENT BARNETT 18 0 9 9 0 0 0 0 0 0
DAN COOPER 15 0 0 8 7 0 0 0 0 0
ZACH KLUTE 9 0 0 9 0 0 0 0 0 0
DAVID RYAN 9 0 0 9 0 0 0 0 0 0
JACOB ERICKSON 7 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
COLE CORSON 7 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
BEAU WILLIAMS 6 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
TRAVIS WALDSTEIN 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
DENISE MILLS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

