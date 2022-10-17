(KMAland) -- Paul Fish took top honors last week in the KMA Sports Football Pick'em Contest.
Fish was one of three to correctly pick 13 of 15 games, but Fish nailed the tiebreaker.
Here are this year's winners so far.
Week 1: Dan Ryan (12/15)
Week 2: Dustin Comstock (14/15)
Week 3: Ryan Matheny (12/15)
Week 4: Greg Hill (12/15)
Week 5: Lane Van Gorden (13/15)
Week 6: Jan Harris (12/15)
Week 7: Derek Martin (14/15)
Week 8: Paul Fish (13/15)
Here are this week's picks -- the penultimate slate of the contest. Please send your selections to tmaeder@kmamail.com by 6 PM Friday.
KMALAND FIRST ROUND PLAYOFFS
Class 8-Player: East Mills at Southeast Warren
Class 8-Player: Bedford at West Harrison
Class 8-Player: Moravia at Fremont-Mills
Class A: Tri-Center at Gehlen Catholic
Class A: Hinton at Logan-Magnolia
Class A: Southwest Valley at Madrid
Class 1A: Treynor at ACGC
Class 2A: Roland-Story at Clarinda
KMALAND REGULAR SEASON
Atlantic at Creston
Dallas Center-Grimes at Glenwood
KMALAND MISSOURI
Platte Valley at East Atchison
Nodaway-Holt at South Holt
KMALAND NEBRASKA
Ashland-Greenwood at Platteview
KMALAND NEBRASKA PLAYOFFS
Class D2: Falls City Sacred Heart at Humphrey St. Francis (Pick must be made by 6 PM Thursday)
NON-KMALAND PLAYOFF GAME OF THE WEEK
Iowa Valley at Montezuma
Tiebreaker: Total points scored in East Mills/Southeast Warren, Fremont-Mills/Moravia and Iowa Valley/Montezuma
2022 High School Football Pickem Standings
|NAME
|TOTAL
|LOWEST
|WEEK 1
|WEEK 2
|WEEK 3
|WEEK 4
|WEEK 5
|WEEK 6
|WEEK 7
|WEEK 8
|WEEK 9
|WEEK 10
|RYAN MATHENY
|82
|8
|8
|13
|12
|11
|11
|10
|13
|12
|MATT HAYS
|81
|7
|7
|11
|12
|11
|11
|12
|12
|12
|DOUG BRANDT
|80
|10
|10
|13
|11
|10
|11
|11
|13
|11
|GREG HILL
|80
|9
|9
|13
|10
|12
|12
|9
|12
|12
|DUSTIN COMSTOCK
|80
|8
|8
|14
|10
|10
|9
|12
|13
|12
|JAN HARRIS
|78
|7
|7
|13
|12
|10
|8
|12
|13
|10
|ERIC DIAL
|78
|8
|11
|11
|8
|9
|12
|10
|13
|12
|NEAL OSLER
|78
|7
|11
|13
|9
|9
|7
|11
|13
|12
|LANE VAN GORDEN
|77
|9
|9
|11
|10
|11
|13
|11
|12
|9
|JOSH HILL
|75
|9
|10
|12
|10
|9
|11
|12
|12
|8
|TOM MOORE
|75
|0
|8
|11
|12
|0
|11
|11
|10
|12
|DEREK MARTIN
|74
|8
|8
|13
|10
|8
|9
|11
|14
|9
|TIM CORTNEY
|73
|6
|10
|9
|12
|9
|10
|6
|13
|10
|DAN RYAN
|72
|7
|12
|7
|10
|7
|12
|8
|13
|10
|JAMES HARDEE
|72
|9
|9
|10
|9
|9
|10
|10
|11
|13
|PAUL FISH
|72
|6
|9
|10
|11
|8
|9
|6
|12
|13
|ERIC APPERSON
|71
|7
|11
|13
|11
|7
|8
|9
|11
|8
|TRENT TURNEY
|71
|4
|9
|10
|10
|10
|4
|9
|12
|11
|JAMES RODENBURG
|71
|6
|11
|6
|10
|8
|9
|9
|13
|11
|RICKY BARBOSA
|71
|7
|7
|8
|10
|9
|11
|9
|13
|11
|TOM GROBE
|70
|7
|11
|10
|9
|7
|8
|10
|12
|10
|JAY SODERBERG
|70
|8
|8
|11
|9
|9
|10
|9
|11
|11
|DON JARRETT
|68
|8
|10
|12
|9
|9
|8
|9
|12
|7
|BRAD KNIGHT
|67
|0
|0
|10
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|12
|PEYTON JACKSON
|66
|6
|9
|12
|10
|11
|6
|9
|9
|6
|JOHN HEWETT
|66
|0
|10
|0
|6
|7
|10
|10
|13
|10
|CHRISTOPHER SICKELS
|64
|7
|8
|8
|9
|10
|9
|7
|12
|8
|TREVOR MAEDER
|64
|7
|8
|10
|8
|7
|7
|9
|12
|10
|CHET STAMBAUGH
|64
|6
|9
|6
|8
|7
|11
|8
|9
|12
|DAYTON LITTLE
|63
|7
|8
|11
|10
|7
|11
|8
|7
|8
|NICK STAVAS
|62
|7
|9
|10
|8
|7
|8
|9
|10
|8
|JERRY WALLACE
|60
|6
|6
|11
|8
|10
|12
|9
|0
|10
|JOSEPH PHILPOTT
|57
|5
|5
|9
|7
|8
|7
|7
|11
|8
|CRAIG PARMLEY
|57
|0
|0
|9
|8
|10
|0
|10
|11
|9
|JOHN BLOMSTEDT
|57
|0
|0
|0
|10
|11
|6
|8
|12
|10
|DENNIS ERICKSON
|57
|0
|0
|0
|6
|9
|6
|10
|13
|13
|AUSTIN LORENZ
|56
|6
|7
|8
|6
|6
|9
|8
|11
|7
|GENTRY MAEDER
|48
|0
|6
|10
|5
|0
|8
|0
|10
|9
|KYLE BRANAN
|40
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|11
|13
|9
|KOLE BRANAN
|39
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|8
|13
|11
|DAVID CARLSON
|35
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|12
|12
|SCOTT BECKER
|32
|0
|5
|10
|10
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|KRIS OGBURN
|32
|0
|8
|7
|10
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CURTIS OSBORN
|30
|0
|7
|7
|8
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DAN SCHLEISMAN
|29
|0
|10
|13
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BRENT BARNETT
|18
|0
|9
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DAN COOPER
|15
|0
|0
|8
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|ZACH KLUTE
|9
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DAVID RYAN
|9
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|JACOB ERICKSON
|7
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|COLE CORSON
|7
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BEAU WILLIAMS
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TRAVIS WALDSTEIN
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DENISE MILLS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0