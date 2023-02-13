FiveQuestionsBurke.jpg
Graphic by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- KMA Sports presents another Five Questions feature with one of KMAland's top athletes.

Five Questions aims to get to know area athletes on a different level -- outside of the athletic realm -- and today we present Stanton senior Abby Burke.

Burke has missed the last half of her senior season with the Viqueens due to a torn ACL and meniscus. Burke averaged 10 points per game in six contests this season after playing a vital role the three previous seasons.

Enjoy Five Questions with Abby Burke below.

PREVIOUS FIVE QUESTIONS FEATURES 

12/5: Jenna Hopp

12/12: Mason Crouse

12/19: Sophie Barnes

12/26: Carter Gruver

1/2: Tegan Streit

1/9: Gabe Funk

1/16: Ally Johnson & Andi Woods

1/23: Seth Ettleman

1/30: Aliyah Humphrey

2/6: Brayden Lund

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.