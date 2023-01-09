(KMAland) -- It's time for another round of Five Questions with one of KMAland's top athletes.
The aim of KMA Sports' Five Questions is to get to know area athletes on a different level -- outside of the athletic realm -- and today we turn our attention to Lenox sophomore Gabe Funk.
The star quarterback of the Tigers' state semifinalist is also having a big year in basketball, averaging 16.6 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Lenox is on a run of three straight victories, including a recent 91-85 shootout win over Nodaway Valley this past Friday.
Enjoy Five Questions with Gabe Funk: