(KMAland) -- It's time for another Five Questions feature with one of KMAland's top athletes.
The aim of KMA Sports' Five Questions is to get to know area athletes on a different level -- outside of the athletic realm -- and today we turn our attention to Lewis Central's Sophie Barnes.
Barnes is 24-2 so far on the wrestling season, grabbing championships at Newton, the Council Bluffs Showdown, the Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic and the Fort Dodge Invitational. Barnes is a three-time state place-winner, taking third as a junior, second as a sophomore and fifth as a freshman.
Enjoy Five Questions with Barnes below.