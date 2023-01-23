(KMAland) -- KMA Sports presents another Five Questions feature with one of KMAland's top athletes.
Five Questions' aim is to get to know area athletes on a different level -- outside of the athletic realm -- and today we present Southwest Iowa wrestling standout and Sidney's Seth Ettleman.
Ettleman is 34-5 on the season and most recently finished fourth at the John J. Harris Invitational on Saturday. The 120-pounder recently reached 100 career victories while winning the Weeping Water Tournament. Ettleman also has championship wins at Lenox and Treynor this year.
Enjoy Five Questions with Seth Ettleman below.
