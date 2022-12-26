FiveQuestionsGruver.jpg
Graphic by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- It's time for another Five Questions feature with one of KMAland's top athletes.

The aim of KMA Sports' Five Questions is to get to know area athletes on a different level -- outside of the athletic realm -- and today we turn our attention to Carter Gruver of Woodbine.

The Tigers sophomore is KMAland's highest scorer, posting 25.8 points per game while adding 5.3 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 2.7 steals through five games. Gruver has had two 30-point games and two 20-point performances.

Enjoy Five Questions with Gruver below.

PREVIOUS FIVE QUESTIONS FEATURES 

12/5: Jenna Hopp

12/12: Mason Crouse

12/19: Sophie Barnes

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.