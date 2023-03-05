(KMAland) -- KMA Sports presents the 2023 All-State Bowling Teams.
Below you will find a five-person team for the Class 1A, 2A and 3A girls and boys and an all-class team. The choices were made using state tournament finish as a large factor and season-long numbers as another.
State bowlers of the year for each class and overall are in bold.
KMA SPORTS CLASS 1A GIRLS ALL-STATE
Molly Bramble, Sophomore, Louisa-Muscatine (State 3rd Place, 396.11 SPG, 187.63 SPG)
Kali Johnson, Senior, Forest City (State Champion, 365.33 SPS, 182.67 SPG)
Kylee Kooi, Sophomore, Camanche (State Qualifier, 421.46 SPS, 210.73 SPG)
Jersey Messenger, Senior, Louisa-Muscatine (State Qualifier, 435.00 SPG, 206.05 SPG)
Abbi Nylin, Sophomore, Camanche (State Runner-up, 395.33 SPS, 197.67 SPG)
KMA SPORTS CLASS 2A GIRLS ALL-STATE
Jena Edwards, Senior, Central DeWitt (State Runner-up, 369.00 SPS, 184.50 SPG)
Kadence Hyde, Senior, Waterloo East (State Champion, 374.46 SPS, 187.23 SPG)
Rachel Moore, Senior, Keokuk (State 3rd Place, 432.00 SPS, 216.00 SPG)
Aleesha Oden, Senior, Lewis Central (State Qualifier, 418.64 SPS, 209.32 SPG)
Emily Peters, Senior, LeMars (State Qualifier, 423.63 SPS, 211.81 SPG)
KMA SPORTS CLASS 3A GIRLS ALL-STATE
Carlie Allen, Senior, Davenport Central (State Qualifier, 412.60 SPS, 206.30 SPG)
Vicki Andrews, Sophomore, Des Moines Lincoln (State Champion, 459.09 SPS, 219.57 SPG)
Kaylee Harris, Junior, Cedar Rapids Kennedy (State Qualifier, 413.60 SPS, 206.80 SPG)
Jaquelyn Hochrein, Senior, Dubuque Senior (State Runner-up, 373.00 SPS, 186.50 SPG)
Sydney Wilson, Senior, Waterloo West (State 3rd Place, 412.60 SPS, 206.30 SPG)
KMA SPORTS CLASS 1A BOYS ALL-STATE
Adam Denny, Senior, St. Albert (State Champion, 456.25 SPS, 219.00 SPG)
Ashton Giza, Junior, Clarke (State 3rd Place, 452.20 SPS, 215.33 SPG)
Cody Huinker, Senior, Waukon (462.20 SPS, 231.10 SPG)
Cole Pekny, Junior, St. Albert (State Runner-up, 449.08 SPS, 215.56 SPG)
Evan White, Junior, St. Albert (464.50 SPS, 222.96 SPG)
KMA SPORTS CLASS 2A BOYS ALL-STATE
Kendall Bell, Sophomore, Thomas Jefferson (State Qualifier, 444.17 SPS, 213.20 SPG)
Grady Brauer, Senior, Decorah (State 3rd Place, 402.56 SPS, 201.28 SPG)
Caleb Hodtwalker, Sophomore, Lewis Central (State Runner-up, 423.10 SPS, 211.55 SPG)
Cody Resealed, Senior, Urbandale (State Qualifier, 452.70 SPS, 226.35 SPG)
Trey VanWyk, Sophomore, Oskaloosa (State Champion, 473.55 SPS, 236.77 SPG)
KMA SPORTS CLASS 3A BOYS ALL-STATE
Lucas Dolphin, Senior, Cedar Rapids Kennedy (State 3rd Place, 466.50 SPS, 233.25 SPG)
Peyton Guyer, Sophomore, Prairie (State Qualifier, 444.40 SPS, 222.20 SPG)
Trayvon Homolar, Junior, Waterloo West (State Qualifier, 468.00 SPS, 234.00 SPG)
Jaxon Robinson, Senior, Cedar Rapids Kennedy (State Runner-up, 441.00 SPS, 220.50 SPG)
Jackson Satterlee, Sophomore, Cedar Falls (State Champion, 409.27 SPS, 204.64 SPG)
KMA SPORTS GIRLS ALL-CLASS ALL-STATE BOWLING
Vicki Andrews, Sophomore, Des Moines Lincoln (State Champion, 459.09 SPS, 219.57 SPG)
Kadence Hyde, Senior, Waterloo East (State Champion, 374.46 SPS, 187.23 SPG)
Rachel Moore, Senior, Keokuk (State 3rd Place, 432.00 SPS, 216.00 SPG)
Aleesha Oden, Senior, Lewis Central (State Qualifier, 418.64 SPS, 209.32 SPG)
Emily Peters, Senior, LeMars (State Qualifier, 423.63 SPS, 211.81 SPG)
KMA SPORTS BOYS ALL-CLASS ALL-STATE BOWLING
Adam Denny, Senior, St. Albert (State Champion, 456.25 SPS, 219.00 SPG)
Lucas Dolphin, Senior, Cedar Rapids Kennedy (State 3rd Place, 466.50 SPS, 233.25 SPG)
Trayvon Homolar, Junior, Waterloo West (State Qualifier, 468.00 SPS, 234.00 SPG)
Jackson Satterlee, Sophomore, Cedar Falls (State Champion, 409.27 SPS, 204.64 SPG)
Trey VanWyk, Sophomore, Oskaloosa (State Champion, 473.55 SPS, 236.77 SPG)