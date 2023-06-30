Coe Kohawk logo.png
Photo: Coe College Athletics

(Cedar Rapids) -- The latest stop on our KMA Sports Regional College Football Summer Preview Series is to Cedar Rapids and Coe College.

The Mohawks were 7-3 overall and 6-2 in the American Rivers Conference in 2022, and they bring back 11 of their 12 all-conference players.

“We’re really excited for the fall of 2023,” Coach Tyler Staker told KMA Sports. “2022 was a good season for us. We finished second in the league and had a really great football game with Wartburg. It came right down to the wire, and it was tough for our guys (to lose). We had an opportunity to compete for a championship and make the playoffs, and we just came up a little short.”

Coe lost that final game of the season by a 19-14 score to Wartburg, which won the American Rivers Conference and advanced to the NCAA Division III playoffs, where they won three games and made a national semifinal.

“I think one of the things I’ve been talking about with our guys is to stay humble and hungry,” Coach Staker said. “When you lose a close game like that, you’re right there, but it should also fuel you. Our guys are really hungry for the upcoming season, so we’ve got to take that next step.”

And Coach Staker says his team will have the players in place to potentially take that next step. With nine starters returning on offense and nine starters coming back on defense, the expectations are for the Kohawks to take that next step.

“Pretty excited about who we return,” he said. “It’s almost close to (10 starters) with a couple guys that were rotating in and out of a starting role throughout the season. We’re bringing back a really strong nucleus of players on both sides of the ball.”

At the same time, Coach Staker says there are some things they’re hoping to improve on the field in order to get over the hump in 2023.

“I think the big difference in some of our close wins and close losses is the turnover battle and explosive plays,” he said. “In some of those losses, we turned the ball over too many times, and that is something we have to get buttoned up. If you boil down wins and losses, a lot of the time it comes down to that turnover margin and explosive plays. Preventing explosive plays on defense and having explosive plays on offense.”

Listen to much more with Coach Staker in the audio file below. All previous KMA Sports Regional College Football Previews are also linked below.

TYLER STAKER COE COLLEGE UFR.mp3

