(KMAland) -- The football season is officially here, and KMA Sports thought we'd give our own try at some preseason state rankings.
We've scoured every single district across Iowa, using "The Formula" and historical results to guide us in putting these together. Our preseason No. 1 teams are Remsen, St. Mary's, West Hancock, Van Meter, OABCIG, Harlan, Lewis Central and Southeast Polk.
Check out the rest of the rankings below.
CLASS 8-PLAYER
1. Remsen, St. Mary’s
2. Easton Valley
3. WACO, Wayland
4. Newell-Fonda
5. Turkey Valley
6. Don Bosco
7. Lenox
8. CAM
9. Martensdale-St. Marys
10. Fremont-Mills
CLASS A
1. West Hancock
2. Grundy Center
3. HMS
4. Wapsie Valley
5. Woodbury Central
6. Mount Ayr
7. Lynnville-Sully
8. Ogden
9. Lisbon
10. North Linn
CLASS 1A
1. Van Meter
2. Underwood
3. West Sioux
4. West Branch
5. Beckman Catholic
6. Dike-New Hartford
7. Pella Christian
8. Iowa City Regina
9. ACGC
10. Kuemper Catholic
CLASS 2A
1. OABCIG
2. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
3. Williamsburg
4. Greene County
5. North Fayette Valley
6. Waukon
7. Monticello
8. Clear Lake
9. Clarinda
10. Wahlert Catholic
CLASS 3A
1. Harlan
2. Solon
3. ADM
4. Humboldt
5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
6. West Delaware
7. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
8. Mount Vernon
9. Hampton-Dumont
10. Central DeWitt
CLASS 4A
1. Lewis Central
2. Waverly-Shell Rock
3. Webster City
4. Bondurant-Farrar
5. Cedar Rapids Xavier
6. Cedar Rapids Washington
7. North Scott
8. Norwalk
9. Glenwood
10. Indianola
CLASS 5A
1. Southeast Polk
2. Iowa City High
3. Ankeny
4. Pleasant Valley
5. Dowling Catholic
6. WDM Valley
7. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
8. Linn-Mar
9. Cedar Rapids Prairie
10. Sioux City East