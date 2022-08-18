KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- The football season is officially here, and KMA Sports thought we'd give our own try at some preseason state rankings.

We've scoured every single district across Iowa, using "The Formula" and historical results to guide us in putting these together. Our preseason No. 1 teams are Remsen, St. Mary's, West Hancock, Van Meter, OABCIG, Harlan, Lewis Central and Southeast Polk.

CLASS 8-PLAYER

1. Remsen, St. Mary’s

2. Easton Valley

3. WACO, Wayland

4. Newell-Fonda

5. Turkey Valley

6. Don Bosco

7. Lenox

8. CAM

9. Martensdale-St. Marys

10. Fremont-Mills

CLASS A 

1. West Hancock

2. Grundy Center

3. HMS

4. Wapsie Valley

5. Woodbury Central

6. Mount Ayr

7. Lynnville-Sully

8. Ogden

9. Lisbon

10. North Linn

CLASS 1A 

1. Van Meter

2. Underwood

3. West Sioux

4. West Branch

5. Beckman Catholic

6. Dike-New Hartford

7. Pella Christian

8. Iowa City Regina

9. ACGC

10. Kuemper Catholic

CLASS 2A 

1. OABCIG

2. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

3. Williamsburg

4. Greene County

5. North Fayette Valley

6. Waukon

7. Monticello

8. Clear Lake

9. Clarinda

10. Wahlert Catholic

CLASS 3A 

1. Harlan

2. Solon

3. ADM

4. Humboldt

5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

6. West Delaware

7. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

8. Mount Vernon

9. Hampton-Dumont

10. Central DeWitt

CLASS 4A 

1. Lewis Central

2. Waverly-Shell Rock

3. Webster City

4. Bondurant-Farrar

5. Cedar Rapids Xavier

6. Cedar Rapids Washington

7. North Scott

8. Norwalk

9. Glenwood

10. Indianola

CLASS 5A 

1. Southeast Polk

2. Iowa City High

3. Ankeny

4. Pleasant Valley

5. Dowling Catholic

6. WDM Valley

7. Cedar Rapids Kennedy

8. Linn-Mar

9. Cedar Rapids Prairie

10. Sioux City East

