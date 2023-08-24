(KMAland) -- For the second consecutive year, KMA Sports is getting in on the state rankings fun for the football season.
Throughout the year, KMA Sports Operations Coordinator Trevor Maeder will release weekly rankings for all seven classes. Beginning next week, these rankings will drop on Tuesday morning.
The preseason rankings are comprised based off of last year's results & returning production.
Remsen, St. Marys, West Hancock, Grundy Center, Van Meter, Harlan, Cedar Rapids, Xavier and Southeast Polk are the KMA Sports Preseason No. 1 teams.
View the full rankings below. The team's upcoming opponent is in parantheses.
CLASS 8-PLAYER
1. Remsen, St. Mary's (vs. Harris-Lake Park)
2. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (vs. No. 6 Don Bosco)
3. Central City (vs. No. 7 Winfield-Mt. Union)
4. WACO, Wayland (vs. No. 8 Fremont-Mills -- Saturday at WDM Valley)
5. Lenox (at Stanton)
6. Don Bosco (at No. 2 Gladbrook-Reinbeck)
7. Winfield-Mt. Union (at No. 3 Central City)
8. Fremont-Mills (vs. No. 4 WACO, Wayland -- Saturday at WDM Valley)
9. Newell-Fonda (vs. West Bend-Mallard)
10. CAM (at Audubon)
CLASS A
1. West Hancock (vs. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura)
2. Lynnville-Sully (vs. Danville)
3. Woodbury Central (vs. Lawton-Bronson)
4. East Buchanan (vs. Sumner-Fredricksburg)
5. Columbus (at Mediapolis)
6. St. Ansgar (vs. 2A No. 7 Osage)
7. North Linn (at Alburnett)
8. Nashua-Plainfield (at Postville -- Thursday)
9. Logan-Magnolia (at Missouri Valley)
10. Southwest Valley (vs. Red Oak)
CLASS 1A
1. Grundy Center (at Dike-New Hartford)
2. MFL, MarMac (vs. Crestwood)
3. West Sioux (vs. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn)
4. Underwood (vs. 2A No. 1 Van Meter)
5. Columbus Catholic (at Beckman Catholic)
6. South Hamilton (vs. South Hardin)
7. Sigourney-Keota (at PCM)
8. AHSTW (vs. Tri-Center)
9. Iowa City, Regina (vs. West Liberty)
10. West Branch (at 3A No. 3 Williamsburg)
CLASS 2A
1. Van Meter (at 1A No. 4 Underwood)
2. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (vs. Emmetsburg)
3. Spirit Lake (at Algona)
4. Western Christian (vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley)
5. Monticello (at 3A No. 2 Mount Vernon)
6. Greene County (at Carroll)
7. Osage (at A No. 6 Saint Ansgar)
8. West Lyon (at Sioux Center)
9. West Marshall (vs. 3A No. 8 Nevada)
10. Kuemper Catholic (at Bishop Heelan Catholic)
CLASS 3A
1. Harlan (at 4A No. 2 Lewis Central)
2. Mount Vernon (at 2A No. 5 Monticello)
3. Williamsburg (at 1A No. 10 West Branch)
4. Solon (at Assumption)
5. Humboldt (vs. Spencer)
6. Webster City (vs. Fort Dodge)
7. Hampton-Dumont-CAL (at Iowa Falls-Alden)
8. Nevada (at 2A No. 9 West Marshall)
9. Creston (vs. Winterset)
10. Dubuque Wahlert (vs. Camanche at Loras College)
CLASS 4A
1. Cedar Rapids, Xavier (at 4A No. 7 Waverly-Shell Rock)
2. Lewis Central (3A No. 1 Harlan)
3. ADM (at 4A No. 8 Newton)
4. North Scott (vs. Central DeWitt)
5. Bondurant-Farrar (vs. North Polk)
6. Western Dubuque (at West Delaware)
7. Waverly-Shell Rock (vs. 4A No. 1 Cedar Rapids, Xavier
8. Newton (vs. 4A No. 3 ADM)
9. Carlisle (vs. Norwalk)
10. Glenwood (vs. Sioux City East)
CLASS 5A
1. Southeast Polk (at 5A No. 3 WDM Valley)
2. Dowling Catholic (at 5A No. 7 Cedar Rapids, Kennedy -- Saturday)
3. WDM Valley (vs. 5A No. 1 Southeast Polk)
4. Cedar Falls (at Cedar Rapids, Prairie)
5. Johnston (vs. 5A No. 9 Waukee Northwest)
6. Pleasant Valley (at Bettendorf)
7. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (vs 5A No. 2 Dowling Catholic -- Saturday)
8. Iowa City, City High (vs. Joliet Catholic (IL))
9. Waukee Northwest (at 5A No. 5 Johnson)
10. Ankeny (vs. Ankeny Centennial)