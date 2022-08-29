(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports State Football Rankings are up after the completion of the first week of the football season.
The No. 1 teams remained the same, but GTRA, Alburnett, Newman Catholic, Denver, West Marshall, Northeast Goose Lake, Creston and Iowa City Liberty joined the latest rankings. Check them out below.
CLASS 8-PLAYER
1. Remsen, St. Mary’s (1-0) LW: 1
2. Don Bosco (1-0) LW: 6
3. Easton Valley (0-1) LW: 2
4. WACO, Wayland (2-0) LW: 3
5. Newell-Fonda (1-0) LW: 4
6. Turkey Valley (1-0) LW: 5
7. Lenox (1-0) LW: 7
8. CAM (1-0) LW: 8
9. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire (1-0) LW: NR
10. Fremont-Mills (0-1) LW: 10
Out: Martensdale-St. Marys (9)
CLASS A
1. West Hancock (1-0) LW: 1
2. Grundy Center (1-0) LW: 2
3. Woodbury Central (1-0) LW: 5
4. Mount Ayr (1-0) LW: 6
5. HMS (0-1) LW: 3
6. Lynnville-Sully (1-0) LW: 7
7. Ogden (1-0) LW: 8
8. Newman Catholic (1-0) LW: NR
9. Alburnett (1-0) LW: NR
10. North Linn (0-1) LW: 10
Out: Wapsie Valley (4), Lisbon (9)
CLASS 1A
1. Van Meter (1-0) LW: 1
2. Underwood (1-1) LW: 2
3. West Sioux (1-0) LW: 3
4. West Branch (1-0) LW: 4
5. Beckman Catholic (2-0) LW: 5
6. Dike-New Hartford (1-0) LW: 6
7. Pella Christian (1-0) LW: 7
8. Kuemper Catholic (1-0) LW: 10
9. Iowa City Regina (0-1) LW: 8
10. Denver (1-0) LW: NR
Out: ACGC (9)
CLASS 2A
1. OABCIG (1-0) LW: 1
2. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (1-0) LW: 2
3. Williamsburg (1-0) LW: 3
4. Greene County (1-0) LW: 4
5. North Fayette Valley (1-0) LW: 5
6. Clear Lake (1-0) LW: 8
7. Wahlert Catholic (1-0) LW: 10
8. Waukon (0-1) LW: 6
9. West Marshall (1-0) LW: NR
10. Northeast, Goose Lake (1-0) LW: NR
Out: Monticello (7), Clarinda (9)
CLASS 3A
1. Harlan (0-1) LW: 1
2. Solon (1-0) LW: 2
3. ADM (1-0) LW: 3
4. Humboldt (1-0) LW: 4
5. Mount Vernon (1-0) LW: 8
6. Hampton-Dumont (1-0) LW: 9
7. West Delaware (0-1) LW: 6
8. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (0-1) LW: 7
9. Central DeWitt (1-0) LW: 10
10. Creston (1-0) LW: NR
Out: Sergeant Bluff-Luton
CLASS 4A
1. Lewis Central (2-0) LW: 1
2. Waverly-Shell Rock (1-0) LW: 2
3. Bondurant-Farrar (1-0) LW: 4
4. Cedar Rapids Xavier (1-0) LW: 5
5. Iowa City Liberty (1-0) LW: NR
6. Webster City (0-1) LW: 3
7. Cedar Rapids Washington (1-0) LW: 6
8. North Scott (1-0) LW: 7
9. Norwalk (1-0) LW: 8
10. Indianola (1-0) LW: 10
Out: Glenwood
CLASS 5A
1. Southeast Polk (1-0) LW: 1
2. Ankeny (1-0) LW: 3
3. Pleasant Valley (1-0) LW: 4
4. WDM Valley (1-0) LW: 6
5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (1-0) LW: 7
6. Dowling Catholic (0-1) LW: 5
7. Linn-Mar (1-0) LW: 8
8. Iowa City High (0-1) LW: 2
9. Sioux City East (2-0) LW: 10
10. Cedar Rapids Prairie (0-1) LW: 9