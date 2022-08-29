KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports State Football Rankings are up after the completion of the first week of the football season.

The No. 1 teams remained the same, but GTRA, Alburnett, Newman Catholic, Denver, West Marshall, Northeast Goose Lake, Creston and Iowa City Liberty joined the latest rankings. Check them out below.

CLASS 8-PLAYER

1. Remsen, St. Mary’s (1-0) LW: 1

2. Don Bosco (1-0) LW: 6

3. Easton Valley (0-1) LW: 2

4. WACO, Wayland (2-0) LW: 3

5. Newell-Fonda (1-0) LW: 4

6. Turkey Valley (1-0) LW: 5

7. Lenox (1-0) LW: 7

8. CAM (1-0) LW: 8

9. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire (1-0) LW: NR

10. Fremont-Mills (0-1) LW: 10

Out: Martensdale-St. Marys (9)

CLASS A 

1. West Hancock (1-0) LW: 1

2. Grundy Center (1-0) LW: 2

3. Woodbury Central (1-0) LW: 5

4. Mount Ayr (1-0) LW: 6

5. HMS (0-1) LW: 3

6. Lynnville-Sully (1-0) LW: 7

7. Ogden (1-0) LW: 8

8. Newman Catholic (1-0) LW: NR

9. Alburnett (1-0) LW: NR

10. North Linn (0-1) LW: 10

Out: Wapsie Valley (4), Lisbon (9)

CLASS 1A 

1. Van Meter (1-0) LW: 1

2. Underwood (1-1) LW: 2

3. West Sioux (1-0) LW: 3

4. West Branch (1-0) LW: 4

5. Beckman Catholic (2-0) LW: 5

6. Dike-New Hartford (1-0) LW: 6

7. Pella Christian (1-0) LW: 7

8. Kuemper Catholic (1-0) LW: 10

9. Iowa City Regina (0-1) LW: 8

10. Denver (1-0) LW: NR

Out: ACGC (9)

CLASS 2A 

1. OABCIG (1-0) LW: 1

2. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (1-0) LW: 2

3. Williamsburg (1-0) LW: 3

4. Greene County (1-0) LW: 4

5. North Fayette Valley (1-0) LW: 5

6. Clear Lake (1-0) LW: 8

7. Wahlert Catholic (1-0) LW: 10

8. Waukon (0-1) LW: 6

9. West Marshall (1-0) LW: NR

10. Northeast, Goose Lake (1-0) LW: NR

Out: Monticello (7), Clarinda (9)

CLASS 3A 

1. Harlan (0-1) LW: 1

2. Solon (1-0) LW: 2

3. ADM (1-0) LW: 3

4. Humboldt (1-0) LW: 4

5. Mount Vernon (1-0) LW: 8

6. Hampton-Dumont (1-0) LW: 9

7. West Delaware (0-1) LW: 6

8. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (0-1) LW: 7

9. Central DeWitt (1-0) LW: 10

10. Creston (1-0) LW: NR

Out: Sergeant Bluff-Luton

CLASS 4A 

1. Lewis Central (2-0) LW: 1

2. Waverly-Shell Rock (1-0) LW: 2

3. Bondurant-Farrar (1-0) LW: 4

4. Cedar Rapids Xavier (1-0) LW: 5

5. Iowa City Liberty (1-0) LW: NR

6. Webster City (0-1) LW: 3

7. Cedar Rapids Washington (1-0) LW: 6

8. North Scott (1-0) LW: 7

9. Norwalk (1-0) LW: 8

10. Indianola (1-0) LW: 10

Out: Glenwood

CLASS 5A 

1. Southeast Polk (1-0) LW: 1

2. Ankeny (1-0) LW: 3

3. Pleasant Valley (1-0) LW: 4

4. WDM Valley (1-0) LW: 6

5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (1-0) LW: 7

6. Dowling Catholic (0-1) LW: 5

7. Linn-Mar (1-0) LW: 8

8. Iowa City High (0-1) LW: 2

9. Sioux City East (2-0) LW: 10

10. Cedar Rapids Prairie (0-1) LW: 9

