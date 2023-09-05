(KMAland) -- Eight teams are new while there are new top-ranked teams in Class 3A and 4A of the latest KMA Sports State Football Rankings.
Last Week’s Rankings:
1. Remsen, St. Mary’s (1-0), LW: 1, Last Week -- at Siouxland Christian – Won 48-0
2. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (1-0), LW: 2, Last Week -- vs. Tripoli – Won 78-0
3. Winfield-Mt. Union (1-0), LW: 7, Last Week -- at New London – Won 78-16
4. WACO, Wayland (1-0), LW: 4, Last Week -- vs. Iowa Valley – Won 46-22
5. Lenox (1-0), LW: 5, Last Week -- vs. No. 10 Fremont-Mills – Won 52-26
6. Central City (0-1), LW: 3, Last Week -- vs. Springville – Won 44-21
7. CAM (1-0), LW: 10, Last Week vs. Griswold – Won 82-12
8. Don Bosco (0-1), LW: 6, Last Week -- at Central Elkader – Won 70-6
9. West Bend-Mallard (1-0), LW: NR, Last Week -- vs. Bishop Garrigan – Lost 36-31
10. Fremont-Mills (0-1), LW: 8, Last Week -- at No. 5 Lenox – Lost 52-26
This Week’s Rankings:
1. Remsen, St. Mary’s (2-0), LW: 1, This Week – vs. West Bend-Mallard
2. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (2-0), LW: 2, This Week – at Meskwaki Settlement
3. Winfield-Mt. Union (2-0), LW:3, This Week – vs. No. 5 WACO
4. Lenox (2-0), LW: 5, This Week – at No. 9 Bedford
5. WACO, Wayland (2-0), LW: 4, This Week – at No. 3 Winfield-Mt. Union
6. Central City (1-1), LW: 6, This Week – vs. Edgewood-Colesburg
7. CAM (2-0), LW: 7, This Week – at East Mills
8. Don Bosco (2-0), LW: 8, This Week – vs. Riceville
9. Bedford (2-0), LW: NR, This Week – vs. No. 4 Lenox
10. GTRA (2-0), LW: NR, This Week – at Rockford
No movement among the top three. Lenox and WACO switch because Lenox was more dominant against a common opponent (Fremont-Mills). Bedford and GTRA are in while West Bend-Mallard and Fremont-Mills are out.
CLASS A
Last Week’s Rankings:
1. West Hancock (1-0), LW: 1, Last Week -- at Belmond-Klemme – Won 60-0
2. Lynnville Sully (1-0), LW: 2, Last Week – vs. North Mahaska – Won 48-0
3. Woodbury Central (1-0), LW: 3, Last Week -- vs. Westwood – Won 39-22
4. St. Ansgar (1-0), LW: 6, Last Week -- at North Union – Won 42-7
5. North Linn (1-0), LW: 7, Last Week -- at Postville -- Won 50-0
6. Nashua-Plainfield (1-0), LW: 8, Last Week -- vs. North Tama – Won 22-20
7. East Buchanan (0-1), LW: 4, Last Week --at Bellevue – Won 40-21
8. Logan-Magnolia (1-0), LW: 8, Last Week -- at Kingsley-Pierson – Won 42-12
9. Columbus (0-1), LW: 5, Last Week -- at Wapello – Won 49-6
10. Southwest Valley (1-0), LW: 10, Last Week -- vs. South Central Calhoun – Lost 47-0
This Week’s Rankings:
1 West Hancock (2-0), LW: 1, This Week – at A No.4 St. Ansgar
2. Lynnville-Sully (2-0), LW: 2, This Week – at Pleasantville
3. Woodbury Central (2-0), LW: 3, This Week – at A #8 Logan-Magnolia
4. St. Ansgar (2-0), LW: 4, This Week – vs. A No. 1 West Hancock
5. North Linn (2-0), LW: 5, This Week – vs. Starmont
6. Nashua-Plainfield (2-0), LW: 6, This Week – at BCLUW
7. East Buchanan (1-1), LW: 7), This Week -- vs. Maquoketa Valley
8. Logan-Magnolia (2-0), LW: 8, This Week -- vs. #3 Woodbury Central
9. South Central Calhoun (2-0), LW: NR, This Week – vs. Riverside
10. Columbus (1-1), LW: 9, This Week – vs. Lisbon
Not much movement here. Top eight stay the same. South Central Calhoun is in after throttling Southwest Valley, who falls out. Columbus drops one spot to SCC.
CLASS 1A
Last Week’s Rankings:
1. Grundy Center (1-0), LW: 1, Last Week -- vs. Aplington-Parkersburg – Won 31-7
2. MFL, MarMac (1-0), LW: 2, Last Week -- at Waukon – Won 34-12
3. West Sioux (1-0), LW: 3, Last Week -- vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley) – Lost 39-6
4. Underwood (0-1), LW: 4, Last Week -- at Kuemper Catholic – Won 24-14
5. Columbus Catholic (1-0), LW: 5, Last Week -- vs. Durant – Won 56-22
6. South Hamilton (1-0), LW: 6, Last Week -- at 2A No. 10 West Marshall – Won 48-13
7. AHSTW (1-0), LW: 8, Last Week -- at Riverside -- Won 41-7
8. Iowa City, Regina (1-0), LW: 9, Last Week – vs. Mid-Prairie – Won 51-19
9. Pella Christian (1-0), LW: NR, Last Week – vs. PCM -- Won 29-28
10. Sigourney-Keota (0-1), LW: 7, Last Week – vs. 2A No. 8 Mediapolis – Won 21-0
This Week’s Rankings
1. Grundy Center (2-0), LW: 1, This Week – vs. 1A No. 9 Pella Christian
2. MFL, MarMac (2-0), LW: 2, This Week – vs. New Hampton
3. Underwood (1-1), LW: 4, This Week – vs. St. Albert
4. South Hamilton (2-0), LW: 6, This Week – at Roland Story
5. Columbus Catholic (2-0), LW: 5, This Week – vs. West Branch
6. West Sioux (2-0), LW: 3, This Week – at 2A No. 2 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
7. AHSTW (2-0), LW: 7, This Week – at Kuemper Catholic
8. Iowa City, Regina (2-0), LW: 8, This Week – at 2A No. 9 Mediapolis
9. Pella Christian (2-0), LW: 9, This Week – at 1A No. 1 Grundy Center
10. Sigourney-Keota (1-1), LW: 10, This Week – vs. Mid-Prairie
Underwood is up to No. 3 after a nice win over Kuemper. South Hamilton and Columbus also move up after wins of their own and West Sioux’s loss. Seven through 10 stay the same.
CLASS 2A
Last Week’s Rankings:
1. Van Meter (1-0), LW:1, Last Week – vs. Des Moines Christian – Won 56-17
2. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (1-0), LW: 2, Last Week – vs. MOC-Floyd Valley (at Northwestern College) – Won 42-7
3. Spirit Lake (1-0), LW: 3, Last Week – vs. Sioux Center – Lost 30-20
4. Western Christian (1-0), LW: 4, Last Week – vs. Hinton – Won 33-0
5. West Lyon (1-0), LW: 8, Last Week – vs. Lawton-Bronson – Won 53-12
6. Monticello (0-1), LW: 5, Last Week – vs. Beckman Catholic – Won 49-0
7. Osage (0-1), LW: 7, Last Week – vs. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura – Won 45-0
8. Mediapolis (1-0), LW: NR, Last Week – vs. 1A No. 10 Sigourney-Keota – Lost 21-0
9. Greene County (0-1), LW: 6), Last Week – vs. Perry – Won 55-14
10. West Marshall (0-1), LW: 9, Last Week – at 1A No. 6 South Hamilton – Lost 48-13
This Week’s Rankings:
1. Van Meter (2-0), LW: 1, This Week – at 3A No. 5 Humboldt
2. Central Lyon/George-Little-Rock (2-0) LW: 2, This Week – vs. 1A No. 6 West Sioux
3. Western Christian (2-0), LW: 4, This Week – at Pocahontas Area
4. West Lyon (2-0), LW: 5, This Week – vs. OABCIG
5. Spirit Lake (1-1), LW: 3, This Week – vs. Spencer
6. Monticello (2-0), LW: 6, This Week – vs. Cascade
7. Osage (2-0), LW: 7, This Week – at Dike-New Hartford
8. Greene County (1-1), LW: 9, This Week – vs. Atlantic
9. Mediapolis (1-1), LW: 8, This Week – vs. 1A No. 8 Iowa City, Regina
10. Clarinda (2-0), LW: NR, This Week – at Treynor
Western Christian and West Lyon each move up one spot after Spirit Lake’s loss. Greene County and Mediapolis also swap after Mediapolis lost. Clarinda joins after a dominant 2-0 start, replacing West Marshall.
CLASS 3A
Last Week’s Rankings:
1. Harlan (0-1), LW: 1, Last Week – at Denison-Schleswig – Won 48-20
2. Mount Vernon (1-0), LW: 2, Last Week – at Union – Won 33-0
3. Williamsburg (1-0), LW: 3, Last Week – at 4A No. 1 Xavier – Won 21-20
4. Humboldt (1-0), LW: 4, LW: Last Week – at Ballard -- Won 14-13
5. Webster City (1-0), LW: 6, Last Week – at Spencer – Won 34-7
6. Assumption (1-0), LW: NR, Last Week -- at Davenport North – Won 48-21
7. Nevada (1-0), LW: 8, Last Week – vs. Roland-Story – Won 42-7
8. Hampton-Dumont-CAL (1-0) LW: 7, Last Week – at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows – Won 34-7
9. Creston (1-0), LW: 9, Last Week – at 4A No. 2 Lewis Central – Won 22-20
10. Dubuque Wahlert (1-0), LW: 10, Last Week – at 4A No. 5 Western Dubuque – Lost 35-14
This Week’s Rankings:
1. Williamsburg (2-0), LW: 3, This Week – vs. Clear Creek Amana
2. Creston (2-0), LW: 9, This Week – vs. Ballard
3. Mount Vernon (2-0), LW:2, This Week – vs. 3A No. 10 Benton
4. Harlan (1-1), LW: 1, This Week – vs. 4A No. 7 Glenwood
5. Humboldt (2-0), LW: 4, This Week – vs. 2A No. 1 Van Meter
6. Webster City (2-0), LW: 5, This Week – vs. 4A No. 6 North Polk
7. Assumption (2-0), LW: 6, This Week – vs. 4A No. 1 North Scott
8. Nevada (2-0), LW: 7, This Week – vs. PCM
9. Hampton-Dumont-CAL (2-0), LW: 8, This Week – vs. West Marshall
10. Benton (2-0), LW: NR, This Week -- at 3A No. 2 Mount Vernon
Creston! The Panthers made these rankings a mess with their big win over Lewis Central. They might have jumped all the way to No.1 had Williamsburg not beat the top team in 4A. Mount Vernon, Harlan, Humboldt, Webster City, Assumption, Nevada and Hampton-Dumont-CAL all have to slide down for Creston’s move up. Benton replaces Wahlert.
CLASS 4A
Last Week’s Rankings:
1. Cedar Rapids, Xavier (1-0), LW: 1, Last Week 3A No. 3 Williamsburg – Lost 21-20
2. Lewis Central (1-0), LW :2 – Last Week – vs. 3A No. 9 Creston – Lost 22-20
3. ADM (1-0), LW: 3 – Last Week – at Winterset – Won 49-27
4. North Scott (1-0), LW: 4, Last Week – vs. 4A No. 8 Waverly-Shell Rock – Won 56-28
5. Western Dubuque (1-0), LW: 5, Last Week – vs. No. 10 Dubuque Wahlert –Won 35-14
6. North Polk (1-0), LW: NR, Last Week – vs. Carlisle – Won 43-7
7. Glenwood (1-0), LW: 10, Last Week – at Atlantic – Won 47-6
8. Waverly-Shell Rock (0-1), LW: 7, Last Week – at 4A No. 4 North Scott – Lost 56-28
9. Indianola (1-0), LW: NR, Last Week – at Norwalk – Lost 21-14
10. Bondurant-Farrar (0-1), LW: 5, Last Week – at Grinnell – Won 40-0
This Week’s Rankings:
1. North Scott (2-0), LW: 4, This Week – at 3A No. 7 Assumption
2. ADM (2-0), LW: 3, This Week – vs. 4A No. 5 Lewis Central
3. Cedar Rapids, Xavier (1-1), LW: 1, This Week – vs. 4A No. 4 Western Dubuque
4. Western Dubuque (2-0), LW: 5, This Week – at 4A No. 3 Cedar Rapids, Xavier
5. Lewis Central (1-1), LW: 2, This Week – at 4A No. 2 ADM
6. North Polk (2-0), LW: 6, This Week – vs. 3A No. 6 Webster City
7. Glenwood (2-0), LW: 7, This Week – at 3A No. 4 Harlan
8. Norwalk (2-0), LW: NR, This Week – at Newton
9. Bondurant-Farrar (1-1), LW: 10, This Week – at 4A No. 10 Waverly-Shell Rock
10. Waverly-Shell Rock (0-2), LW: 8, This Week – vs. 4A No. 9 Bondurant-Farrar
Boy, this was fun to sort through. The top two teams lost and North Scott looked really good against a ranked foe, so they move to No. 1 for now. ADM is now No. 2. Western Dubuque and Bondurant-Farrar both move up a spot and Waverly-Shell Rock stays in after losses to North Scott and Xavier to start the season.
CLASS 5A
Last Week’s Rankings:
1. Southeast Polk (1-0), LW: 1, This Week – at 5A No. 5 Ankeny – Won 58-21
2. Dowling Catholic (1-0), LW: 2, This Week – at 5A No. 4 WDM Valley – Won 14-0
3. Johnston (1-0), LW: 5, This Week – at 5A No. 8 Cedar Falls – Lost 35-21
4. WDM Valley (0-1), LW: 3, This Week – vs. 5A No. 2 Dowling Catholic – Lost 14-0
5. Ankeny (1-0), LW: 10, This Week – vs. 5A No. 1 Southeast Polk – Lost 58-21
6. Cedar Rapids, Prairie (1-0), LW: NR, This Week – vs. Dubuque Senior – Won 49-13
7. Waukee (1-0), LW: NR, This Week – at Waukee Northwest – Lost 20-17
8. Cedar Falls (0-1), LW: 4, This Week – vs. 5A No. 3 Johnston – Won 35-21
9. Iowa City, City High (0-1), LW: 8 – at Iowa City Liberty – Lost 41-14
10. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (0-1), LW: 7 – vs. Pleasant Valley – Lost 36-35
This Week’s Rankings:
1. Southeast Polk (2-0), LW: 1, This Week – vs. 5A No. 3 Cedar Rapids, Prairie
2. Dowling Catholic (2-0), LW: 2, This Week – at 5A No. 7 Ankeny
3. Cedar Rapids, Prairie (2-0), LW: 6, This Week – at 5A No. 1 Southeast Polk
4. Cedar Falls (1-1). LW: 8, This Week – at Ankeny Centennial
5. Johnston (1-1), LW: 3, This Week – vs. 5A No. 6 WDM Valley
6. WDM Valley (0-2), LW: 4, This Week – at 5A No. 5 Johnston
7. Ankeny (1-1), LW: 5, This Week -- vs. 5A No. 2 Ankeny
8. Bettendorf (2-0), LW: NR, This Week – at Urbandale
9. Waukee Northwest (1-1), LW: NR, This Week – vs. Des Moines Roosevelt
10. Waukee (1-1), LW: 7, This Week – at Sioux City North
The only thing certain seems to be Southeast Polk & Dowling Catholic are the top two. Prairie moves up because the three teams in front of them the week before lost. Cedar Falls is a big mover, up to No. 4 after their win over Johnston. Johnston, Valley and Ankeny are each down two spots while Waukee went down three pegs. Bettendorf is new to the rankings, and Waukee Northwest is back in.