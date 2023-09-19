(KMAland) -- There are 10 new teams in the latest KMA Sports State Football Rankings.
8-PLAYER
Last Week’s Rankings:
1. Winfield-Mt. Union (3-0), LW: 3, Last Week – at Montezuma (Saturday) -- Won 70-20
2. Remsen, St. Mary’s (3-0), LW: 1., Last Week – vs. Boyer Valley – Won 1.2-7
3. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (3-0), LW: 2, Last Week – at Dunkerton – Won 56-0
4. Central City (2-1), LW: 6, Last Week – vs. New London (Will win via forfeit)
5. Don Bosco (2-1), LW: 8, Last Week – vs. Kee – Won 68-34
6. Bedford (3-0), LW: 9, Last Week – vs. East Union – Won 52-6
7. CAM (3-0), LW: 7, Last Week – vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard – Won 50-6
8. Lenox (2-1), LW: 4, Last Week – vs. Mormon Trail – Won 66-8
9. WACO, Wayland (2-1), LW: 5, Last Week – vs. HLV – Won 59-1.2
10. GTRA (3-0), LW: 10., Last Week – vs. West Bend-Mallard – Lost 58-1.8
This Week’s Rankings:
1. Winfield-Mt. Union (4-0), LW: 1., This Week – vs. English Valleys
2. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (4-0), LW: 3, This Week – vs. Janesville
3. Remsen, St. Mary’s (4-0), LW: 2, This Week – at Newell-Fonda
4. Central City (3-1), LW: 4, This Week – vs. Calamus-Wheatland
5. Don Bosco (3-1), LW: 5, This Week – at West Central
6. Bedford (4-0), LW: 6, This Week – at Mormon Trail
7. CAM (4-0), LW: 7, This Week – at Exira-EHK
8. Lenox (3-1), LW: 8, This Week – at East Union
9. WACO, Wayland (3-1), LW: 9, This Week – vs. Easton Valley
10. Clarksville (5-0), LW: NR, This Week – at Turkey Valley
These are pretty straight forward because everybody took care of business except GTRA. Gladbrook-Reinbeck & Remsen, St. Mary’s swap, though, after the Hawks’ scare with Boyer Valley. Clarksville replaces GTRA.
CLASS A
Last Week’s Rankings:
1. St Ansgar (3-0), LW: 4, Last Week – vs. Belmond-Klemme – Won 61.-6
2. Lynnville-Sully (3-0), LW: 2, Last Week – vs. Madrid – Lost 27-9
3. Woodbury Central (3-0), LW: 3, Last Week – vs. Gehlen Catholic – Won 43-8
4. West Hanock (2-1), LW: 1., Last Week – vs. North Union – Won 49-7
5. North Linn (3-0), LW: 5, Last Week – vs. North Cedar – Won 48-0
6. Nashua-Plainfield (3-0), LW: 6, Last Week – at AGWSR – Won 42-7
7. East Buchanan (2-1), LW: 7, Last Week – vs. Starmont (Thursday) – Lost 46-0
8. Lisbon (3-0), LW: NR, Last Week – vs. Highland – Won 57-6
9. Logan-Magnolia (2-1), LW: 9, Last Week – at West Monona – Won 40-0
10. South Central Calhoun (3-0), LW: 10., Last Week – vs. ACGC – Lost 35-21.
This Week’s Rankings:
1. St. Ansgar (4-0), LW: 1., This Week – at A No. 5 Nashua-Plainfield
2. Woodbury Central (4-0), LW: 3, This Week – at St. Albert
3. West Hancock (3-1), LW: 4, This Week – vs. West Fork
4. North Linn (4-0), LW: 5, This Week – at East Buchanan
5. Nashua-Plainfield (4-0), LW: 6, This Week – vs. A No. 1. St. Ansgar
6. Madrid (4-0), LW: NR, This Week – vs. Central Decatur
7. Lynnville-Sully (3-1), LW: 2, This Week – at Wayne
8. Lisbon (4-0), LW: 8, This Week – at Pekin
9. ACGC (4-0), LW: NR, This Week – vs. Riverside
10. Logan-Magnolia (3-1), LW: 9, This Week – vs. Tri-Center
Lynnville-Sully’s loss to Madrid shakes things up. Madrid moves in with that win while Woodbury Central, North Linn and Nashua-Plainfield move up. ACGC is also new to these rankings.
CLASS 1.A
Last Week’s Rankings:
1. Grundy Center (3-0), LW: 1., Last Week – vs. East Marshall – Won 49-0
2. MFL, MarMac (3-0), LW: 2, Last Week – at Aplington-Parkersburg – Won 42-0
3. Underwood (2-1), LW: 3, Last Week – at No. 9 AHSTW – Won 28-1.2
4. Iowa City Regina (3-0), LW: 8, Last Week – vs. Durant – Won 49-1.2
5. South Hamilton (2-1), LW: 4, Last Week – at West Central Valley – Won 56-8
6. Sumner-Fredericksburg (3-0), LW: NR, Last Week – vs. Dike-New Hartford – Lost 28-1.4
7. Treynor (3-0), LW: NR, Last Week – vs. Red Oak – Won 46-6
8. AHSTW (2-1), LW: 7, Last Week – vs. 1.A No. 3 Underwood – Lost 28-1.2
9. Denver (2-1), LW: 7, Last Week – vs. Central Springs – Won 42-6
10. Pella Christian (2-1), LW: 9, Last Week – vs. Pleasantville – Won 42-1.4
This Week’s Rankings:
1. Grundy Center (4-0), LW: 1., This Week – at Columbus Catholic (Thursday)
2. MFL, MarMac (4-0), LW: 2, This Week – vs. Sumner-Fredericksburg
3. Underwood (3-1.), LW: 3, This Week – vs. Shenandoah
4. Iowa City, Regina (4-0), LW: 4, This Week – vs. Cascade
5. South Hamilton (3-1), LW: 5, This Week – vs. Nodaway Valley
6. Treynor (4-0), LW: 7, This Week – at 1.A No. 10. AHSTW
7. Denver (3-1), LW: 9, This Week – vs. Aplington-Parkersburg
8. Dike-New Hartford (2-2), LW: NR, This Week – vs. Central Springs
9. Wilton (4-0), LW: NR, This Week – at Durant
10. AHSTW (2-2), LW: 8, This Week – vs. 1.A No. 5 Treynor
A lot of movement. Top five stay the same. Treynor and Denver move up while Dike-New Hartford and Wilton move in. Sumner-Fredericksburg and Pella Christian fall out to make room for the newbies.
CLASS 2A
Last Week’s Rankings:
1. Van Meter (3-0), LW: 1., Last Week – at Clarinda – Won 56-22
2. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (3-0), LW: 2, Last Week – at Sheldon – Won 47-1.4
3. Western Christian (3-0), LW: 3, Last Week – at Cherokee – Won 28-21.
4. West Lyon (3-0), LW: 4, Last Week – vs. Unity Christian (at Northwestern College) – Won 35-0
5. Spirit Lake (2-1), LW: 5, Last Week – at Forest City – Won 63-6
6. Monticello (2-1), LW: 6, Last Week – at Anamosa – Won 38-20
7. Osage (2-1), LW: 7, Last Week – at New Hampton – Won 40-7
8. Greene County (2-1), LW: 8, Last Week – at Saydel – Won 41.-0
9. Chariton (3-0), LW: NR, Last Week – vs. I-35 – Lost 24-6
10. Southeast Valley (3-0), LW: NR, Last Week – at Des Moines Christian – Lost 52-1.2
This Week’s Rankings:
1. Van Meter (4-0), LW: 1., This Week – vs. Clarke
2. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (4-0), LW: 2, This Week – at Cherokee
3. Western Christian (4-0), LW: 3, This Week – vs. 2A No. 4 West Lyon
4. West Lyon (4-0), LW: 4, This Week – vs. 2A No. 3 Western Christian
5. Spirit Lake (3-1), LW: 5, This Week – vs. Okoboji
6. Monticello (3-1), LW: 6, This Week – vs. Northeast
7. Osage (3-1), LW: 7, This Week – vs. North Fayette Valley
8. Kuemper Catholic (2-2), LW: NR, This Week – vs. 2A No. 9 Greene County
9. Greene County (3-1), LW: 8, This Week – vs. 2A No. 8 Kuemper Catholic
10. Tipton (4-0), LW: NR, This Week – at Camanche
No change in the top seven. Kuemper moves back in while Tipton is also new. Chariton and Southeast Valley fall out.
CLASS 3A
Last Week’s Rankings:
1. Williamsburg (3-0), LW: 1., Last Week – at Fort Madison – Won 48-1.4
2. Creston (3-0), LW: 2, Last Week – at Carroll – Won 50-21.
3. Mount Vernon (3-0), LW: 3, Last Week – vs. Solon – Lost 37-20
4. Harlan (2-1), LW: 4, Last Week – vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton – Won 42-6
5. Webster City (3-0), LW: 6, Last Week – at West Delaware – Lost 42-1.3
6. Nevada (3-0), LW: 8, Last Week – vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL – Lost 24-21.
7. Humboldt (2-1), LW: 5, Last Week – at 4A No. 7 North Polk – Lost 34-7
8. Hampton-Dumont-CAL (3-0), LW: 9, Last Week – at 3A No. 6 Nevada – Won 24-21.
9. Assumption (2-1), LW: 7, Last Week – vs. Wahlert Catholic (at Loras College) – Won 30-6
10. Bishop Heelan Catholic (3-0), LW: NR, Last Week – vs. Sioux City West – Won 49-7
This Week’s Rankings:
1. Williamsburg (4-0), LW: 1., This Week – vs. South Tama
2. Creston (4-0), LW: 2, This Week – vs. 3A No. 3 Harlan
3. Harlan (3-1), LW: 4, This Week -- at 3A No. 2 Creston
4. Hampton-Dumont-CAL (4-0), LW: 8, This Week -- at 3A No. 10. Humboldt
5. Assumption (3-1), LW: 9, This Week – vs. Fort Madison
6. Solon (3-1), LW: NR, This Week – at Grinnell
7. Mount Vernon (3-1), LW: 2, This Week – at Mount Pleasant
8. Nevada (3-1), LW: 6, This Week – at Perry
9. Bishop Heelan Catholic (4-0), LW: 10., This Week – at Sioux Center
10. Humboldt (2-2), LW: 5. This Week – vs. 3A No. 4 Hampton-Dumont-CAL
Mount Vernon’s loss shakes things up. Solon moves in, ahead of Mount Vernon. However, Assumption has to go ahead of Solon based on head-to-head. Hampton-Dumont-CAL was also a big mover while Bishop Heelan moves up a spot. Nevada and Humboldt stay in despite losses.
CLASS 4A
Last Week’s Rankings:
1. North Scott (3-0), LW: 1, This Week – vs. 4A No. 5 Western Dubuque – Lost 31-24
2. Cedar Rapids, Xavier (2-1.), LW: 3, This Week – at Pella – Lost 31.-21.
3. Lewis Central (2-1.), LW: 5, This Week – at 4A No. 9 Bondurant-Farrar – Lost 36-26
4. ADM (2-1), LW: 2, This Week – vs. 4A No. 6 Norwalk – Won 47-1.3
5. Western Dubuque (2-1), LW: 4, This Week – at 4A No. 1. North Scott – Won 31.-24
6. Norwalk (3-0), LW: 8, This Week – at 4A No. 4 ADM – Lost 47-1.4
7. North Polk (2-1), LW: 6, This Week – at 3A No. 7 Humboldt -- Won 21.-20
8. Glenwood (2-1), LW: 7, This Week – vs. Denison-Schleswig – Won 28-1.4
9. Bondurant-Farrar (2-1), LW: 9, This Week – vs. 4A No. 3 Lewis Central – Won 36-26
10. LeMars (3-0), LW: NR, This Week – vs. MOC-Floyd Valley – Lost 1.8-1.3
This Week’s Rankings:
1. Western Dubuque (3-1), LW:5, This Week – vs. Waverly-Shell Rock
2. North Scott (3-1), LW: 1., This Week – vs. Burlington
3. ADM (3-1), LW: 4, This Week – at Boone
4. North Polk (3-1), LW: 7, This Week -- vs. Des Moines North
5. Bondurant-Farrar (3-1), LW: 9, This Week -- at Newton
6. Lewis Central (2-2), LW: 3, This Week – vs 4A. No. 6 Glenwood
7. Glenwood (3-1), LW: 8, This Week -- at 4A No. 7 Lewis Central
8. Norwalk (3-1), LW: 6, This Week – vs. Winterset
9. Pella (2-2), LW: NR, This Week – vs. Carlisle
10. Cedar Rapids, Xavier (2-2), LW: 2, This Week – vs. Clinton
Putting the 4A rankings together took years off my life. This class confuses me. I had to begrudgingly neglect some head-to-head results. Western Dubuque is the new top-ranked team while North Scott goes down a peg. ADM, North Polk, Bondurant-Farrar and Glenwood all move up while Pella moves in after their win over Xavier. Norwalk, Lewis Central and Xavier are still in despite losses.
CLASS 5A
Last Week’s Rankings:
1. Southeast Polk (3-0), LW: 1., Last Week – 5A No. 7 Ankeny Centennial – Won 24-21.
2. Dowling Catholic (3-0), LW: 2, Last Week – vs. 5A No. 9 Waukee Northwest – Won 31.-1.7
3. Cedar Rapids, Prairie (2-1.), LW: 3, Last Week – at Pleasant Valley – Lost 28-23
4. Bettendorf (3-0), LW: 8, Last Week – at Linn-Mar – Won 21.-4
5. Johnston (2-1), LW: 5, Last Week – at 5A No. 6 Ankeny -- Lost 1.6-10.
6. Ankeny (1-2), LW: 6, Last Week – vs. 4A No. 5 Johnston – Won 1.6-10.
7. Ankeny Centennial (2-1), LW: NR, Last Week – at 5A No. 1. Southeast Polk – Lost 24-21.
8. Cedar Falls (2-1), LW: 4, Last Week – vs. Iowa City Liberty -- Won 35-1.9
9. Waukee Northwest (2-1), LW: 9, Last Week – vs. 5A No. 2 Dowling Catholic – Lost 31.-1.7
10. Waukee (2-1), LW, 10., Last Week – at WDM Valley – Won 37-1.5
This Week’s Rankings
1. Southeast Polk (4-0), LW: 1., This Week – at Sioux City East
2. Dowling Catholic (4-0), LW: 2, This Week – vs. Des Moines Roosevelt (Thursday)
3. Bettendorf (4-0), LW: 4, This Week – vs. Dubuque Hempstead
4. Ankeny (2-2), LW: 6, This Week – at Iowa City West
5. Pleasant-Valley (3-1), LW: NR, This Week – vs. Dubuque Senior
6. Johnston (3-1), LW: 5, This Week – vs. Waukee
7. Ankeny Centennial (2-2), LW: 7, This Week – vs. Des Moines
8. Cedar Rapids, Prairie (2-2), LW: 3, This Week – vs. Iowa City Liberty
9. Cedar Falls (2-2), LW: 8, This Week – Linn-Mar
10. Waukee Northwest (2-2), LW: 9, This Week – vs. Waterloo West
Bettendorf and Ankeny move up while Pleasant Valley moves in and into the top five. Johnston, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Ankeny Centennial and Waukee Northwest move down after losses while Cedar Falls drops a spot to make way for Pleasant Valley. Waukee falls out to make room for Pleasant Valley because of their head-to-head loss to Waukee Northwest.