(KMAland) -- Two impressive teams from the winter are next on KMA Sports' Top 50 Team Countdown.
16. West Harrison Boys Basketball
The West Harrison boys basketball team had lofty expectations after the program's first ever state tournament trip in 2022.
The Hawkeyes had little trouble living up to that hype. They opened the season with dominant wins over West Monona, Boyer Valley, Tri-Center and Coon Rapids-Bayard by 30, 37, 30 and 33 points.
"We've come out and hit on all cylinders," Coach Rowdy Evans said. "We're rounding into shape."
The Hawkeyes returned every contributor from last year's state quarterfinal team, so expectations were high entering the season.
"When you make the first-ever state tournament and bring everybody back, everyone is excited," Coach Evans said. "There's a lot of excitement around the school right now.'
Perhaps the biggest challenge Coach Evans has faced this season has been keeping his talented team focused and grounded.
"When you're winning by 30 points, high school kids start to think they're pretty good," he said. "We got grounded a little bit against Tri-Center when we were down 15-1 after the first quarter. If you don't show up, teams will beat you."
The Hawkeyes suffered just one regular season loss: a defeat to eventual 2A state qualifier Western Christian. One of their most impressive wins came in an impressive 77-52 rout of East Mills on January 30th.
"This was our best team effort," Evans said after the game. "Maybe some guys had better individual games. But as a team, this was our best of the season for sure."
The Hawkeyes finished the regular season at 19-1. They opened the postseason with a 45-point win over Boyer Valley and followed with a 37-point victory over West Monona. They reached another substate final by beating Exira-EHK 71-52, setting up a matchup with Bedford.
The Hawkeyes took Bedford's best shot, but ultimately pulled away for a 56-40 victory, securing the program's return to state.
"It's been our mission all year," Evans said. "When we left Wells last year, everybody said that we were coming back. All of those guys that were juniors are seniors now. This was the mission. It's almost a sense of relief with mission accomplished so far. We want to hang around a little bit longer than Monday, but the main goal this year was getting back, so the seniors could end their career at Wells."
"It feels great," said senior Sage Evans. "We're looking to make a run this time. We started slow tonight. We figured all week they would be playing zone. We decided we were going to play man, then we switched to a 2-3 zone and got things rolling."
The Hawkeyes grabbed their first ever state tournament this year as they cruised past Dunkerton, 85-63.
“I think that’s the most complete game we’ve played all year,” Coach Rowdy Evans told KMA Sports. “We played really well. Offensively, we clicked. We shared the ball, and it wasn’t just a one-man show.”
Koleson and Sage Evans posted double-doubles and all five starters scored in double figures to lead West Harrison in a game that never seemed to be in doubt.
“It’s great showing everybody that we don’t hide in a bad conference,” Sage Evans said. “Our conference is good, and as you can tell, we can play with anyone here.”
That win set up a highly anticipated showdown with the beast that is Grand View Christian. The Hawkeyes struggled early, trailing by as many as 32 in the first half, but nearly rallied, whittling the lead down to 11 before losing 68-50 to the eventual 1A champs.
“I knew they would come back,” Coach Evans said. “I’ve coached a lot of these guys since they were in kindergarten. In 12 years I’ve been with them, they never once gave up on me or just quit. That’s a legacy that should lead all the way down.”
“We really toughed this one out,” Koleson Evans said. “All of us guys have been playing together for years, since we were little. We wanted to do this for each other.”
“We take extreme pride (in not giving up),” Sage Evans added. “We didn’t get down and give up and let them beat us by 50. We brought it back to 11 and continued to battle whole way. We take great pride in that.”
Sage Evans was named the 2023 KMAland Boys Basketball Player of the Year after an impressive senior season in which he averaged 15.0 points and 16.1 rebounds per game. He was also named the MVP at the 2023 KMAland All-Star Basketball Classic.
Both Sage and Koleson Evans were members of the All-KMAland Boys Basketball Team.
15. Clarinda Girls Bowling
For the second consecutive season, Clarinda girls bowling finished the year as the 1A state runner-up.
The girls opened the season on a high note, beating Tri-Center and St. Albert in a triangular.
"They bowled the best score they've ever bowled," Coach Ashley Woods said. "Everyone did a great job."
The ceiling was high for the girls squad after a runner-up showing at last year's state tournament.
"We have everyone returning from last year," Woods said. "The expectations and excitement is high. I was worried we wouldn't come out guns blazing, but they came out and bowled awesome. I'd like to see that out of them the rest of the year."
The Cardinals finished second in a tight team race, falling to St. Albert by 42 pins.
Clarinda returned to state after posting a 2581 at the district meet held in their home bowling alley. They also got individual qualifications from Andi Woods, Madison Smith and Ally Johnson.
“I expected us to get three, maybe four girls in,” Coach Woods said. “I was happy with getting three and to have Ally and Andi go back again (is great). Maddie just missed out last year, and I was excited to see her get the job done.”
The girls performance simply backed up what the Cardinals have done all year after carrying major expectations into the season a year after claiming a state runner-up finish. Clarinda went undefeated through a challenging dual season.
“I was afraid that we would have that meet where we go and not perform as well as we should,” Woods said. “We didn’t have that at all. If we had one girl not bowling her best, someone stepped up. We were able to meet and exceed expectations, for sure.”
Coach Woods hopes that success would continue at Waterloo.
“Expectations are to go up there and for the girls to defend the runner-up and maybe even get that gold medal,” Woods said. “I’m happy with getting back there. I just want to see them do the best they can. It’s not like other sports where you can strategize against another team. You have to go perform to the best of your abilities, and if someone beats you then that’s just how it goes sometimes."
That success indeed continued as the Cardinals finished second for the second consecutive year. They beat St. Albert and Camanche at state before dropping a 5-game thriller to Maquoketa in the finals. Only one pin separated Clarinda from a state title.
“I’m just so proud,” Clarinda head coach Ashley Woods told KMA Sports. “Of course, it’s disappointing to get that close and fall short, but I couldn’t be more proud of these girls today.”
The runner-up finish helped Coach Woods land KMAland Bowling Coach of the Year.
"The girls did some big things," Coach Woods said. "We finished the season undefeated and took home another runner-up. I'll be honest, that's a little more upsetting than last year's, but we're still super proud."
