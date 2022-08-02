(KMAland) -- The second half of the countdown begins with a pair of spring sports teams that stole the show.
24. Underwood Girls Soccer
The 2021-22 year was one of the most successful in recent memory for Underwood girls athletics, perhaps highlighted by a state semifinal trip in girls soccer.
Their start to the year wasn't ideal, as they tied with Treynor in their season opener and lost, 1-0, to Bishop Heelan. The Eagles stumbled out of the gates with a 2-2-1 record, but wouldn't lose again in the regular season.
"I have a great group of kids getting the team mentality down," said Coach Tyler Nelson. "They're still working on the system and chemistry we are trying to build, but there are some good things to come in Underwood."
One of the Eagles' most impressive wins came on April 18th in a 7-1 win over 1A No. 8 Tri-Center.
Their dominant win was a sign of things to come.
"These girls win and lose the same way," Nelson said. "I think the girls know where we are headed and our goals. I don't think that's going to change."
The Eagles opened the postseason with a dominant 10-0 win over AHSTW and followed with a 5-0 victory over St. Albert to set up a regional final rematch with Treynor -- who defeated Underwood 15-0 in the previous year's regional final.
Underwood got their revenge this time, using two goals in the first 15 minutes en route a 2-1 win and the first state tournament berth in program history.
"It's a great feat," Coach Nelson said. "When you're climbing a mountain, you have to start at the bottom. These girls did. We lost 15-0 to this team last year. These girls were hungry."
"It's super exciting," said freshman Tieler Hull. "Making school history feels great. We knew Treynor was going to be tough and wanted it just as much as us."
Hull opened Underwood's game in emphatic fashion, scoring in less than four minutes.
Georgia Paulson followed suit in the 12th minute, pushing Underwood's lead to 2-0.
"I got Tieler the ball on the wing," Paulson said. "She slipped me through and I placed it right in the goal."
"It was beautiful soccer," Nelson said about the first two goals. "That's one thing Underwood has kind of missed."
Hull and Nelson sparked the Eagles' offense all season. Hull led Underwood's attack while also shining as a state medalist in track. The freshman totaled 28 goals while Paulson scored 21 times with 17 assists.
"Girls soccer at Underwood hasn't been a huge thing," she said. "That was a huge focus for me. My teammates want to go to state. I'm a pretty decent runner, and I enjoy it, so I decided to try it for one year. I love it. My relay teams are with upperclassmen, so I look up to them, and they push me. It's hard, but it's worth it."
When they got to state, Underwood shocked the state with a 4-2 upset win over Dike-New Hartford,
“Everything kind of went our way early, as it has the past couple weeks,” Nelson said. “These girls have really grown and built chemistry. If you see them off the pitch you’d know what I’m talking about. It’s just a very exciting young group of kids, led by my seniors, and I couldn’t be happier with them.”
Hull scored 63 seconds into the contest.
“I think we just had big goals coming in,” Hull said. “We knew that we had to be focused and so we were just ready to play.”
Underwood's season ultimately concluded with a 2-0 loss to Des Moines Christian in the state semifinals.
“I think they’ll build off [this experience],” Nelson said. “I think they understand that chemistry is very key. We have a lot of girls from a lot of different soccer backgrounds who still need to mesh and the chemistry will just continually grow the more they show up to practice, the more they play together and the more they have fun together. I have faith that we’ll be back.”
23. Clarinda Girls Tennis
Coach Randy Pullen's team was champing at the bit to start the season. And their excitement led to success.
To understand the Cardinals' 2022 campaign, you must go back to 2021, where Coach Pullen's team posted a 4-6 record. The Cardinals did not have any seniors in their 2021 lineup and lost four of their duals by one match.
The Cardinals did have the conference doubles champions, Mayson Hartley and Taylor Cole. However, Hartley and Cole's season ended on a disappointing note with a first-round upset in the regional finals.
They didn't know it, or maybe they did, but last year's shortcomings set the stage for this year's breakthrough.
"We were ready for the season to start the next day," Pullen said. "We knew there was a lot of unfinished business out there. We weren't happy with the way it ended, and everybody was coming back. There was excitement. The girls knew we were good. The practices were good, and the attitudes were good."
While their talent was evident, Coach Pullen feel his team's key was their chemistry.
"It has been encouraging," Pullen said. "We've had good practices, and everybody has good attitudes. That makes a difference."
The Cardinals posted an undefeated dual record and third at the Hawkeye Ten Tournament. The duo of Mayson Hartley and Taylor Cole claimed the conference title in No. 1 doubles.
"It feels pretty good," Hartley said. "This was the goal. We came to win."
Hartley and Cole secured their title with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Red Oak's Tessa Rolenc and Merced Ramirez. Wednesday's meeting was the second clash of the year between the duos.
"We really wanted it," Hartley said.
Clarinda opened the postseason with dominant wins over Audubon and Shenandoah
They followed with another dominant showing -- a 5-0 win over Lewis Central -- to qualify for the Class 1A State Team Tournament.
"We wanted to make it to state," said Clarinda Coach Randy Pullen. "Here we are. It's a great feeling."
"We've been working hard all season for this," said junior Avery Walter. "It means a lot to me."
The state qualification is the latest step in a season filled with promise for the Cardinals, but they still had to earn their way to this point.
"It feels great," Hartley said. "To be undefeated as a team with a pretty young team feels nice."
"Last year, I knew we were good," Pullen said. "We were close. To make this huge leap is great."
Clarinda's dual season ultimately ended with a 5-0 loss to Cedar Rapids, Xavier.
However, they found success on the individual side with Hartley and Cole claiming sixth in doubles.
“I’m super proud of how we played,” Cole said. “I’m super happy to come back with a medal. It was kind of a disappointing last loss, but I’m glad we got sixth.”
Clarinda's memorable season earned Coach Pullen the KMAland Tennis Coach of the Year.
"This is what makes coaching fun," Pullen said. "We practiced hard, but we had a good time. It made us enjoy it and want to go to practice every day."
The Cardinals return everyone in 2023, so another memorable year could be in play.
"We've talked about goals," Pullen said. "We want to get to the final four and win the conference. It's all within reach."
