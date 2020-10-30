(KMAland) -- KMA Sports will have coverage from the state cross country meet on Friday and Saturday with 10 teams and 50 additional individuals running from KMAland conferences.
Quinn Navara will have coverage from Fort Dodge for the 3A and 4A meets on Friday while Trevor Maeder is there on Saturday for 1A and 2A. View the schedule with KMAland teams and individuals KMA Sports will be tracking below.
FRIDAY: 10:30 AM – Class 4A Girls
-INDIVIDUAL: Kaia Downs, Sioux City East
-INDIVIDUAL: Elizabeth Jordan, Sioux City North
FRIDAY: 11:00 AM – Class 4A Boys
-TEAM: Sioux City North (Jaysen Bouwers, Colin Greenwell, Beshanena Gutema, Natnael Kifle, Yemane Kifle, Will Lohr, Gabe Nash)
-INDIVIDUAL: Aidan Booton, Thomas Jefferson
-INDIVIDUAL: Ethan Eichhorn, Lewis Central
FRIDAY: 3:30 PM – Class 3A Girls
-TEAM: Bishop Heelan Catholic (Mia Conley, Maddie Demke, Emma Hutchinson, Grace Mahaney, Jada Newberg, Brooklyn Stanley, Scarlett Walsh)
-TEAM: Glenwood (Lauren Becker, Emma Hughes, Lauren Hughes, Rachel Mullennax, Karlee Raymond, Erin Schultz, Riley Wiese)
-TEAM: Harlan (Abi Albertsen, Olivia Anderson, Kaia Bieker, Liv Freund, Ellie Gross, Kennedy Kjergaard, Brecken Van Baale)
-INDIVIDUAL: Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic
-INDIVIDUAL: Braelyn Baker, Creston
-INDIVIDUAL: Paige Davis, Creston
-INDIVIDUAL: Sophia Karras, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
FRIDAY: 4:00 PM – Class 3A Boys
-TEAM: Glenwood (Dillon Anderson, Ethan Chappell, Liam Hays, Tyler Huey, Bryant Keller, Nate Rohrberg, Andrew Smith)
-TEAM: LeMars (Blake Dirksen, Luke Feuerhelm, Ethan Hulinsky, Juan Sanchez, Jackson Sudtelgte, Jason Sudtelgte, Kaden Wingert)
-INDIVIDUAL: Craig Alan Becker, Atlantic
-INDIVIDUAL: Zane Berg, Atlantic
-INDIVIDUAL: Clayton Stafford, Creston
-INDIVIDUAL: Trey Gross, Harlan
-INDIVIDUAL: Michael Pottebaum, Kuemper Catholic
-INDIVIDUAL: Isaac Bryan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
-INDIVIDUAL: Carlos Rodriguez, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
SATURDAY: 10:30 AM – Class 2A Girls
-INDIVIDUAL: Ashlyn Eberly, Clarinda
-INDIVIDUAL: Mayson Hartley, Clarinda
-INDIVIDUAL: Chloe DeVries, Red Oak
-INDIVIDUAL: Clara Teigland, Treynor
-INDIVIDUAL: Georgia Paulson, Underwood
SATURDAY: 11:00 AM – Class 2A Boys
-TEAM: Central Decatur (Vincent Carcamo, William Gillis, Jack Greenwood, Tyson McDole, Glenn Oesch, Joe Sheetz, Tate Swartz)
-INDIVIDUAL: Michael Mayer, Clarinda
-INDIVIDUAL: Jon McCall, Clarinda
-INDIVIDUAL: Brek Boruff, Missouri Valley
-INDIVIDUAL: Cody Gilpin, Missouri Valley
-INDIVIDUAL: Baylor Bergren, Red Oak
-INDIVIDUAL: Cole Dooley, Treynor
-INDIVIDUAL: Bryce Patten, Underwood
-INDIVIDUAL: Gable Porter, Underwood
SATURDAY: 3:30 PM – Class 1A Girls
-TEAM: AHSTW (Jordan Blotzer, Claire Denning, Jade Draman, Chloe Falkena, Holly Hoepner, Kailey Jones, Julia Kock)
-TEAM: Logan-Magnolia (Marissa Brenden, Kiera Hochstein, Greylan Hornbeck, Mya Moss, Mariah Nolting, Eowyn Sieck, Courtney Sporrer)
-INDIVIDUAL: Grace Slater, Audubon
-INDIVIDUAL: Abby Mandel, Boyer Valley
-INDIVIDUAL: McKinna Hogan, Lenox
-INDIVIDUAL: J’Lyn Knutson, Melcher-Dallas
-INDIVIDUAL: Karlie Larsen, Mount Ayr
-INDIVIDUAL: Christa Cass, Orient-Macksburg
-INDIVIDUAL: Reese Duncan, St. Albert
-INDIVIDUAL: Carly McKeever, St. Albert
-INDIVIDUAL: Brenna Smith, St. Albert
-INDIVIDUAL: Peyton Pogge, Tri-Center
-INDIVIDUAL: Rylee Dunkin, Twin Cedars
-INDIVIDUAL: Hagan Arnold, Wayne
SATURDAY: 4:00 PM – Class 1A Boys
-TEAM: Nodaway Valley (Doug Berg, Toby Bower, Ben Breheny, Malachi Broers, Jaxon Christensen, Jevin Christensen, Gavin Shoemaker)
-INDIVIDUAL: Patrick Heffernan, Boyer Valley
-INDIVIDUAL: Quentin Dreyer, IKM-Manning
-INDIVIDUAL: Ben Schroder, Riverside
-INDIVIDUAL: Randy Jimenez, Southeast Warren
-INDIVIDUAL: Ronan Jimenez, Southeast Warren
-INDIVIDUAL: Colin Lillie, St. Albert
-INDIVIDUAL: Brett McGee, Tri-Center
-INDIVIDUAL: Sean McGee, Tri-Center
-INDIVIDUAL: RC Hicks, Wayne
-INDIVIDUAL: Landon Bendgen, Woodbine