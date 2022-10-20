(Mondamin) -- Undefeated, state-ranked West Harrison makes their first state playoff appearance on Friday evening when they host Bedford in a first round 8-Player matchup.
The KMA state No. 8 and KMAland No. 2 Hawkeyes (8-0) have turned back history with an unbeaten season that came behind the same group that qualified for its first state basketball tournament and made for a successful baseball season earlier this year.
“Everybody pretty much knows, they’ve played everything together,” West Harrison head coach Andrew Stevenson said of his team. “They know each other really well, and they had to play early on in their careers. They’re doing really well and being really consistent with what we’re supposed to do on offense and defense. They’re building each week, getting better and they like to play for each other.”
The Hawkeyes, this season, have been centered on that senior core with a few other major contributors. Walker Rife leads the team with 1,027 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns while Koleson Evans (11 receptions, 287 yards, 7 TD) and Mason King (15 receptions, 235 yards, 5 TD) are the top receivers for junior quarterback Mason McIntosh, who has 733 yards passing, 14 touchdowns and just two interceptions.
Sage Evans is another senior that leads the way defensively with 91.0 tackles, 14.0 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. Sophomore Nolan Birdsall (23.0 TFL) and Koleson Evans (20.0 TFL) have combined for 43.0 tackles for loss and many have contributed to forcing 26 turnovers.
“I knew there could be some hiccups here and there just because we have low numbers,” Stevenson added. “If we have one guy go down or somebody gets sick then it gets kind of difficult. That was kind of an issue last year. We just never were fully healthy at the right time last year. This year, we’ve been fortunate with that.”
Along with the experience and talent, West Harrison also took advantage of a district that graduated many of its top standouts from 2021.
“We knew a lot of other people were going to be young to start the year,” Stevenson said. “Some of the teams in our district are young, but they are going to be very formidable in the future. If there was a year to go for it and push it, this was probably going to be it. It has clicked on all cylinders for us.”
The Hawkeyes will host one of two 8-Player wild cards, Bedford, on Friday evening. The Bulldogs (5-3) are well-tested with the eighth-ranked schedule strength in the class, according to BCMoore’s computer rankings.
“They’re a pretty similar team to us,” Stevenson said. “They’re a very aggressive team defensively, they fly to the football real well and they make big plays on offense. There are a lot of things that are similar to what we try to do, so it’ll be kind of interesting to see how it all plays out when we play the game.”
Bedford’s three losses have come to Lenox, Fremont-Mills and East Mills – three other playoff teams – so Coach Stevenson knows this will hardly be anything new for the Bulldogs.
“We need to stop the run first and foremost,” he said. “They run a zone read option scheme that is pretty good, and when it gets going it’s pretty hard to stop. Their quarterback is pretty elusive, and their running back is hard to bring down if he gets downhill.
“Their linemen are big and fast. If they get where they need to be they swallow up their blocks pretty well. We really need to focus in on our assignments, defensively. We need to make them one-dimensional if we can, and we have to sustain blocks offensively. They’re going to come after it, so we have to sniff out where we can find some open space and exploit it if we can.”
Check out the full interview with Coach Stevenson below.