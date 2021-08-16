KMA Team Countdown No. 5: Weeping Water Girls BB

(Weeping Water) -- The No. 5 team from the 2020-21 KMA Sports team exorcised some recent postseason demons and led the Weeping Water girls basketball team's first state championship.
To understand the Indians' triumphant championship campaign, you must go back to the past two seasons, where postseason heartbreak plagued them.
In 2019, Coach Joel Haveman's squad couldn't overcome a slow start shooting, and fell in a Class D1 State Quarterfinal to Pleasanton.
"It was frustrating, it's not what you want at a state tournament game," Haveman said after the loss. "But we didn't stress it too much. We realized that we didn't shoot the ball well and wouldn't do that we wouldn't probably do that two halves in a row, but coming out cold in a game this magnitude against a team like Pleasanton is going to hurt you."
The loss doubled as motivation for the Indians.
"Our expectations were really high this year, we need to lock this feeling deep down in the offseason and hopefully this motivates us, I will remind them every day that we don't want to have this feeling we have about being done on Thursday," Haveman said.
Haveman's squad locked down and cruised through the regular season behind KMAland Nebraska Player of the Year Grace Cave and earned the top seed in Class D1. Unfortunately, their season once again ended on the Thursday of the state tournament, falling to Hartington Cedar Catholic.
That loss served as more motivation. The Indians posted a 21-5 regular season and qualified for the state tournament again, determined to exorcise postseason demons.
"They're sick of it," Haveman said. "I'm sick of it. I think we are finally due to make some noise. All of our eyes are on Wednesday night's game. The girls are ready, determined and a little angry."
After taking out their frustrations on BDS with a 55-45 win, a familiar foe awaited: Hartington Cedar Catholic.
The Indians held off a late comeback, and survived a 51-50 overtime scare to put them on the brink of the first state title in program history.
“We talked before,” Coach Haveman said. “We’re not going to use the word revenge or redemption. It’s a basketball game, and we prepared for it the same as we do for every game.”
Cave scored 24 points and passed out 10 assists to lead Weeping Water in their second win in as many days. It’s also the second win at the state tournament in school history.
“I think we controlled the game most of the time,” Cave said. “They were finding some baskets, but with every basket they got we came back with one of our own.”
If Weeping Water was to stand atop the basketball world, they would once again have to get past a familiar foe: Pleasanton.
Cave's folklore heroics weren't done, either.
With her team trailing 39-38 in the closing seconds, Cave launched a running layup that found the net and gave her team the 40-39 victory for the state title.
“After (Pleasanton scored), I didn’t know how much time was left,” Cave said of the final moments. “I just went no brakes, all gas. I was going to pass (to the corner), but I saw a girl shade over there. I just kept it, let it roll off my fingertips and thank gosh it went in.”
“Proud of the girls,” Coach Haveman said. “They continue to amaze people. Us coaches aren’t really surprised by it, as we’re fortunate enough to see it everyday. To see the joy on their faces and all the hard work pay off makes everything worth it.”
Cave averaged 21.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 3.1 steals this past season en route to another KMAland Nebraska Player of the Year selection.
“I have dreamt of this since I was a little girl,” Cave said. “I never would have thought my dreams could actually come true. It’s crazy to know there’s going to be a banner and a trophy in the trophy case at school. My sister’s a freshman, so when she’s playing I can walk through the hallways and be like, ‘Yeah, we did that.’”
It took some heroics and some heartbreak on the way, but the Weeping Water girls reigned supreme in 2021 and overcame the ghosts of past state tournaments while taking their community on a wild and unforgettable ride.
“I feel like we knew we were a different team than when we lost those two games,” Cave said. “We had some hardships we had to overcome early in the year with some losses, but we got through it. There’s no other people, no other way (I would have it).”
