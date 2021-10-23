Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms - possibly severe late. Storms could contain large hail. Low 48F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms - possibly severe late. Storms could contain large hail. Low 48F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.