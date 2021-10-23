Zoey (Artist) Robinson

Jamie-Totte Boyd

Kay (Bruce) Glynn

Darrell Burmeister

Steve Carson

1981-82 Corning Girls Basketball

Marty Dalton

Abby (Emsick) Reese

2011 Fremont-Mills Football

Patty (Hodgson) Gleeson

Dalton Jensen

Katie (Maguire) Campbell

Andy Nordland

Serena Parker

Dean Roe

Kim Scamman

Sean Shafar

Rebekah Topham

2012 Treynor Softball

Steve Westphal

Kevin Wise

1992 Woodbine Boys Track & Field

