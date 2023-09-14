(KMAland) -- East Atchison and Alex Barnett won at Johnson County Central, Maryville took a victory of their own at home and Heelan won the Sioux City championship in KMAland golf on Thursday.
Check out the full rundown below.
BOYS: Sioux City Meet — 1. Bishop Heelan Catholic 328, 2. LeMars 338, 3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 342, 4. Sioux City North 358, 5. Sioux City East 364, Sioux City NTS
Medalist: Blake Harsma, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (79)
Runner-up: Jack White, Bishop Heelan Catholic (81)
The rest of the top 15:
3. Carter Beck, Bishop Heelan Catholic (82)
4. Dylan Susemihl, LeMars (82)
5. Parker Lutgen, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (82)
6. Sean Schafer, Bishop Heelan Catholic (82)
7. Pierce Conley, Bishop Heelan Catholic (83)
8. Jacob Plueger, LeMars (83)
9. Collin Koob, Bishop Heelan Catholic (84)
10. Carter Ginger, Sioux City East (84)
11. Tate Murphy, LeMars (84)
12. Kal Chamberlain, Sioux City North (86)
13. Jack Mogensen, Sioux City North (87)
14. Clark Kiple, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (87)
15. Drake Brownmiller, LeMars (89)
Other Heelan: Brady Schultz 91
Other Sioux City North: Nathan Basye 91, Blake Maas 94, Christian Nelson 101, Caleb Cross 103
Other Sioux City East: Jackson Dobbs 92, David Senstad 93, Bohdy Colling 95, Frankie Stoos 96, Max Albert 100
Sioux City West: Jacob Wagner 113, Zak Poland 141, Zander Poland 154
Other LeMars: Cole Brownmileler 90, Carter Baumgartner 92
Other SBL: Brayton Ouellette 94, Ty Jackson 100, Hunter Echter 109
GIRLS: Johnson County Central Invitational — 1. East Atchison 385, 3. Auburn 427, 4. Johnson County Central 505, Syracuse NTS, Palmyra NTS, Humboldt-TRS NTS
East Atchison’s Alex Barnett broke the East Atchison 9-hole school record with a 36 on the front 9. All five Wolves posted a PR of some sort. Check out the individual results below.
Top 15 Finishers from KMAland:
1. Alex Barnett, East Atchison (84)
2. Lucy Hayes, Auburn (88)
3. Jamisyn Kirkpatrick, Auburn (88)
4. Sydnee Bruns, East Atchison (91)
6. Reese Stubbendick, Syracuse (96)
11. Amelia Larson, East Atchsion (108)
12. Kami Brown, East Atchison (110)
14. Addison Schubert, Syracuse (113)
Other East Atchison: Jillian Hannah 127
Other Auburn: Aca Andrew 127, Delaney Stahl 137, Katie Harris 148
Johnson County Central: Marisol Mandel 120, Nayeli Manriquez 125, Maddie Jansen 127, Dawn Sejkora 133
Palmyra: Faith Green 127, Emily Frey 130
GIRLS: Maryville 175 Central 195 Lafayette NTS
Medalist: Ali Perry, Central (33)
Maryville scores: Lauren Jaster 40, Cailyn Auffert 41, Alayna Pargas & Casey Phillips 47, Maggie Webb & Brinley Conn 54, Alana Crawford 63
GIRLS: South Harrison 200 Gallatin 221 King City 244 Maysville NTS
Medalist: Abby Owens, South Harrison (46)
King City scores: Clare Staley 51, Zoe Tunks 57, Anna Boone 64, Sophia Sansone 72, Morgan Graff 79