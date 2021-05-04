(KMAland) -- Denison-Schlesiwg won the Hawkeye Ten, AL took the Missouri River and Southwest Valley grabbed another win in KMAland boys tennis action on Tuesday.
Check out the full rundown below:
Hawkeye Ten Conference Meet
Denison-Schleswig scored 27 points to win the Hawkeye Ten Conference championship. Kuemper Catholic picked up 22 to take second while St. Albert had 18 in third, Shenandoah scored 17 in fourth and Atlantic finished in fifth with 16.
St. Albert swept the singles championships. Jeff Miller won 7-6 (9-7), 2-6, 10-6 over Denison-Schleswig’s Colin Reis in the No. 1 championship while Carter White took down Kuemper’s Sam Jansen, 6-3, 6-4, to win the No. 2 draw.
Ethan and Grant Sturm of Atlantic won the No. 1 doubles draw with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Harlan’s Brock Bruns and Mitchell Rueschenberg. No. 2 doubles went to Isaac Leinen and Wyatt Johnson of Denison-Schleswig, who beat Atlantic’s Bodie Johnson and Dayton Templeton in three sets (6-2, 3-6, 10-6).
View the top 8 finishers in each draw below:
No. 1 Singles
1st: Jeff Miller, St. Albert def. Colin Reis, Denison-Schleswig 7-6 (9-7), 2-6, 10-6
3rd: Luke Hicks, Kuemper def. Nathan Brown, Clarinda 8-0
5th: Andrew Lawrence, Shenandoah def. Jeremy Rutz, Creston 8-3
7th: Christian Jensen, Lewis Central def. Max DeVries, Red Oak 8-5
No. 2 Singles
1st: Carter White, St. Albert def. Sam Janssen, Kuemper 6-3, 6-4
3rd: Adolfo Vargas, Denison-Schleswig def. Eli Schuster, Shenandoah 8-3
5th: Nate Wells, Creston def. Colby Souther, Lewis Central 8-3
7th: Carter Kirsch, Glenwood def. Bryan York, Atlantic 8-5
No. 1 Doubles
1st: Grant Sturm/Ethan Sturm, Atlantic def. Brock Bruns/Mitchell Rueschenberg, Harlan 6-3, 6-0
3rd: Harrison Dahm/Colby Seuntjens, Denison-Schleswig def. Reed Finnegan/Josh Schuster, Shenandoah 8-2
5th: Carter Soppe/Blake Pottebaum, Kuemper def. Teagan Matheny/Tyler Harger, Glenwood 8-4
7th: James Kunz/Daniel Merritt, Creston def. Ethan Edwards/Payton Fort 8-5
No. 2 Doubles
1st: Isaac Leinen/Wyatt Johnson, Denison-Schleswig def. Bodie Johnson/Dayton Templeton, Atlantic 6-2, 3-6, 10-6
3rd: Avery Fuller/Foster McCutchan, Creston def. William Pugh/Gus Collison, Kuemper Catholic 8-6
5th: Broedy Johnson/Drew White, Lewis Central def. Quentin Slater/Dylan Gray, Shenandoah 8-5
7th: Reed Pekny/William Tallman, St. Albert def. Sant Dow/Cyrus Lawrence, Clarinda 9-8 (7-4)
View complete results linked here.
Southwest Valley 6 Audubon 0
1S (SWV): Kade Hutchings def. Tyler Rugaard (8-0)
2S (SWV): Gabe Fuller def. Eli Deist (8-0)
3S (SWV): Evan Timmerman def. Connor Christensen (8-1)
4S (SWV): Dom Nicolas def. Jake Lauritsen (8-0)
1D (SWV): Hutchings/Fuller def. Rugaard/Deist (8-2)
2D (SWV): Nicolas/Owen Paul def. Christensen/Lauritsen (8-0)
Missouri River Conference Meet
Abraham Lincoln picked up 41 points and won the Missouri River Conference championship. Sioux City North was second with 31 while LeMars took third with 28 and Sioux City East and Bishop Heelan Catholic tied in fifth with 10.
Sioux City North’s Caleb Weber won the Singles Dra with a championship win over LeMars’ Kaden Wingert. North’s Reed Adajar finished third, and AL’s Ty James and Braden Mohr rounded out the top five.
AL scored big points in doubles, finishing first and second with the teams of Dalton Pregon/Jude Ryan and Carter James/Chris Wailes. LeMars’ doubles teams of Jaxon Baumgartner/Ryan Brown and Matthew Ahlers/Michael Meis were third and fourth, and North’s Keller Newton/AJ Johnson came in fifth.
View complete singles and doubles draws below.
KMALAND BOYS TENNIS SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference Meet: 1. Denison-Schleswig 27, 2. Kuemper Catholic 22, 3. St. Albert 18, 4. Shenandoah 17, 5. Atlantic 16, 6. Creston 15, 7. Lewis Central 10, 8. Harlan 7, 9. Clarinda 6, 10. Glenwood 5, 11. Red Oak 1
Southwest Valley 6 Audubon 0
Missouri River Conference Meet: 1. Abraham Lincoln 41, 2. Sioux City North 31, 3. LeMars 28, 4. Sioux City East & Bishop Heelan 10, 6. Thomas Jefferson 6, 7. Sioux City West 5, 8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0