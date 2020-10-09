(KMAland) -- Recaps from wins for Atlantic, Lo-Ma, Riverside, St. Albert, OABCIG, Underwood, Mount Ayr, Glenwood and Sioux City East.
2A-9: Greene County 42 Shenandoah 6
Bryce Stalder led Greene County with 208 yards passing, 202 rushing and six total touchdowns.
2A-9: Clarinda 36 Des Moines Christian 7
View the complete recap of the Clarinda/Des Moines Christian at our Local Sports News Page.
2A-9: Atlantic 42 Red Oak 0
Corey Parrott had 107 yards rushing and a touchdown to lead Atlantic in the win. Garrett McLaren added 95 yards passing and three touchdowns, and Brendan Atkinson had six solo tackles and two sacks on defense.
A-10: Logan-Magnolia 35 IKM-Manning 6
Carter Edney had 79 yards passing and a touchdown, rushed for another 24 and added a 34-yard interception return for a touchdown to lead Logan-Magnolia.
A-9: Riverside 15 Southwest Valley 0
Austin Kremkoski had 74 yards and a touchdown on the ground to go with 107 yards passing in leading Riverside to the low-scoring win. Caden Manzer pitched in a rushing touchdown for the Bulldogs.
Brendan Knapp rushed for 101 yards to lead Southwest Valley.
A-9: St. Albert 57 Sidney 20
Sam Wilber had eight touchbacks, went 7/7 on extra points and downed two punts at the one-yard line for St. Albert.
Brendan Monahan had 136 yards passing and four total offensive touchdowns, and David Helton rushed for 83 yards and three scores for the Falcons.
Leighton Whipple had 58 yards rushing, 86 receiving and two total touchdowns, including one on a 90-yard kickoff return.
1A-9: OABCIG 57 Treynor 20
Cooper DeJean had 361 total yards and six total touchdowns to send OABCIG to the dominant win.
Noah James rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown for Treynor.
1A-9: Underwood 63 Missouri Valley 0
Hayden Goehring had 108 yards, Joey Anderson rushed for 77 yards of his own and both had three touchdowns on the ground for Underwood in the dominant win.
1A-7: Mount Ayr 21 Central Decatur 14
Jayden Knight had a pair of rushing touchdowns for Mount Ayr, and Jaixen Frost added a rushing touchdown as well for the Raiders.
3A-9: Glenwood 34 Denison-Schleswig 0
Tate Mayberry threw for 205 yards, rushed for 67 more and had three total offensive touchdowns to lead Glenwood. Ryan Blum added six receptions for 94 yards and a touchdown.
3A-9: Harlan 28 Lewis Central 10
Check out the complete recap from Harlan/LC at our Local Sports News Page.
4A: Sioux City East 31 Abraham Lincoln 27
Luke Longval threw for 168 yards and two touchdowns while Devares Whitaker had a 93-yard game-winning kickoff return for a touchdown.
Lennx Brown had a big game for AL with 229 yards passing, 119 yards rushing and four total offensive touchdowns.
FULL 11-MAN IOWA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Class 2A District 9
Greene County 42 Shenandoah 6
Clarinda 36 Des Moines Christian 7
Atlantic 42 Red Oak 0
Class A District 10
Logan-Magnolia 35 IKM-Manning 6
Ridge View 38 Westwood 7
Woodbury Central 63 West Monona 6
Class A District 9
Riverside 15 Southwest Valley 0
St. Albert 57 Sidney 20
Class A District 8
Ogden 25 Madrid 12
Earlham 57 Wayne 0
Class 1A District 9
OABCIG 57 Treynor 20
Underwood 63 Missouri Valley 0
East Sac County 65 MVAOCOU 0
Class 1A District 8
Panorama 41 Kuemper Catholic 10
Van Meter 41 Woodward-Granger 0
ACGC 50 West Central Valley 0
Class 1A District 7
Mount Ayr 21 Central Decatur 14
Interstate 35, Truro 22 Pleasantville 7
Pella Christian 63 Colfax-Mingo 34
Class 3A District 9
Carroll 21 Creston/Orient-Macksburg 14
Glenwood 34 Denison-Schleswig 0
Harlan 28 Lewis Central 10
Class 3A District 1
LeMars 21 Bishop Heelan Catholic 7
Spencer 27 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 24
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 28 Storm Lake 14
Class 4A
Thomas Jefferson 41 Sioux City West 23
Sioux City East 31 Abraham Lincoln 27