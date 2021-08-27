(KMAland) -- Creston ousted Clarinda, Glenwood grabbed a shutout, Harlan won a classic, AHSTW and Nodaway Valley won thrillers & Lo-Ma, Sidney, Underwood, CD & AL all rolled in KMAland 11-player action on Friday.
Missouri Valley 44 Shenandoah 29
The Big Reds scored a pair of late touchdowns to come back for a thrilling opening week win. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
Creston 18 Clarinda 6
Briley Hayes rushed for 108 yards and three touchdowns, and Brennan Hayes had another 130 on the ground to lead the Panthers.
Riverside 41 Red Oak 20
View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
Glenwood 38 Atlantic 0
Brock Sell had 76 yards rushing, 63 yards passing and two rushing touchdowns, and Tate Mayberry added 80 yards rushing and two scores for Glenwood in the win.
Harlan 36 Lewis Central 29
Teagon Kasperbauer had 357 yards passing and four touchdowns, and Joey Moser added 73 receiving yards and the game-winning score. Jacob Birch added 119 yards receiving, and Connor Frame pulled in five balls for 66 yards and two scores.
Braylon Kammrad and Jonathan Humpal had two touchdown runs each for Lewis Central.
Logan-Magnolia 40 Kuemper Catholic 14
Jordan Kerger had seven tackles, two sacks and a blocked punt, and Gavin Maguire finished with 67 yards rushing and three touchdowns to lead Logan-Magnolia. Maguire also had a scoop and score for the Panthers.
Sidney 46 Wayne 6
Matthew Benedict had 130 yards passing and two touchdowns, and Cole Stenzel finished with 15 tackles and a rushing touchdown to lead the Cowboys.
AHSTW 20 IKM-Manning 16
Kyle Sternberg hit Raydden Grobe for a go-ahead touchdown pass with about 10 seconds remaining to lift AHSTW.
Treynor 35 St. Albert 2
Kaden Miller, Kayden Dirks and Kyle Moss helped Treynor rush for 233 yards in the win. Miller had 57 yards and a touchdown, Dirks rushed for 30 yards and a score and threw for 109 and Moss had 65 yards and a touchdown of his own.
Underwood 50 Tri-Center 14
Joey Anderson rushed for 137 yards and three touchdowns to lead Underwood in the win. Alex Ravlin threw for 214 yards with Collin Brandt snagging six balls for 94.
Brecken Freeberg topped Tri-Center with 86 yards rushing and eight tackles.
Central Decatur 28 Southwest Valley 0
Matthew Boothe had 175 yards passing and two touchdowns for the Cardinals.
Nodaway Valley 20 Mount Ayr 16
Caelen DeVault had the go-ahead kickoff return for a touchdown to lead Nodaway Valley in their first Battle for the Rock Trophy win.
Abraham Lincoln 34 Thomas Jefferson 16
Eli Lusajo had 130 yards passing and two touchdowns while rushing for 92 yards and another score. Gaven Goldsberry added 52 yards rushing and two touchdowns, and Tim McCarthy had 66 yards and two touchdowns receiving.
Austin Schubert threw for 229 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 31 yards and another score to lead Thomas Jefferson.
View all KMAland Iowa 11-player and area district Iowa 11-player scores below.
TRIANGLE
Missouri Valley 44 Shenandoah 29
Creston 18 Clarinda 6
Riverside 41 Red Oak 20
KMALAND IOWA 11-PLAYER
Glenwood 38 Atlantic 0
Harlan 36 Lewis Central 29
Treynor 35 St. Albert 2
Denison-Schleswig 28 Carroll 7
Logan-Magnolia 40 Kuemper Catholic 14
Sidney 46 Wayne 6
AHSTW 20 IKM-Manning 16
Underwood 50 Tri-Center 14
Central Decatur 28 Southwest Valley 0
Nodaway Valley 20 Mount Ayr 16
Abraham Lincoln 34 Thomas Jefferson 16
Sioux City East 43 Bishop Heelan Catholic 7
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 37 LeMars 7
Des Moines Lincoln 68 Sioux City West 6
AREA DISTRICT IOWA 11-PLAYER
Lynnville-Sully at Pleasantville
Woodward-Granger 33 Madrid 0
North Mahaska at West Central Valley
Ogden 33 Perry 0
North Tama 31 Belle Plaine 14
Panorama 26 Colfax-Mingo 21
Van Meter 42 Earlham 0
Lawton-Bronson 14 Akron-Westfield 7
Westwood 43 MVAOCOU 8
Woodbury Central 52 Hinton 0
Cardinal 70 Pekin 19
Van Buren County 46 Central Lee 6
Sigourney-Keota 23 Durant 20
Pella Christian 56 Des Moines Christian 14
Southeast valley 28 Interstate 35 0
ACGC 29 Greene County 27 — OT
South Central Calhoun 48 East Sac County 7
Alta-Aurelia 21 West Monona 6
Clarke 43 Saydel 6
Sioux Center 31 Sheldon 0
Sibley-Ocheyedan at MOC-Floyd Valley
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 35 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 7
Gilbert at ADM
Newton 41 Knoxville 0
Humboldt 35 Webster City 7
Fort Dodge 28 Mason City 13
Estherville-Lincoln Central 34 Storm Lake 0
Spirit Lake 27 Spencer 13
Des Moines North 24 Des Moines Hoover 8
Winterset 26 Carlisle 3
North Polk 34 Dallas Center-Grimes 7