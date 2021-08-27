Connor Frame, Joey Moser & Teagon Kasperbauer.jpg
Buy Now

Connor Frame, Joey Moser & Teagon Kasperbauer

(KMAland) -- Creston ousted Clarinda, Glenwood grabbed a shutout, Harlan won a classic, AHSTW and Nodaway Valley won thrillers & Lo-Ma, Sidney, Underwood, CD & AL all rolled in KMAland 11-player action on Friday.

Missouri Valley 44 Shenandoah 29 

The Big Reds scored a pair of late touchdowns to come back for a thrilling opening week win. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

Creston 18 Clarinda 6 

Briley Hayes & Brennan Hayes, Creston.jpg
Buy Now

Briley Hayes & Brennan Hayes, Creston

Briley Hayes rushed for 108 yards and three touchdowns, and Brennan Hayes had another 130 on the ground to lead the Panthers.

Riverside 41 Red Oak 20 

View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

Glenwood 38 Atlantic 0 

Brock Sell & Tate Mayberry, Glenwood.jpg
Buy Now

Brock Sell & Tate Mayberry, Glenwood

Brock Sell had 76 yards rushing, 63 yards passing and two rushing touchdowns, and Tate Mayberry added 80 yards rushing and two scores for Glenwood in the win.

Harlan 36 Lewis Central 29 

Teagon Kasperbauer had 357 yards passing and four touchdowns, and Joey Moser added 73 receiving yards and the game-winning score. Jacob Birch added 119 yards receiving, and Connor Frame pulled in five balls for 66 yards and two scores. 

Braylon Kammrad and Jonathan Humpal had two touchdown runs each for Lewis Central. 

Logan-Magnolia 40 Kuemper Catholic 14 

Jordan Kerger, Logan-Magnolia.jpg
Buy Now

Jordan Kerger, Logan-Magnolia

Jordan Kerger had seven tackles, two sacks and a blocked punt, and Gavin Maguire finished with 67 yards rushing and three touchdowns to lead Logan-Magnolia. Maguire also had a scoop and score for the Panthers.

Sidney 46 Wayne 6 

Matthew Benedict & Cole Stenzel, Sidney.jpg
Buy Now

Matthew Benedict & Cole Stenzel, Sidney

Matthew Benedict had 130 yards passing and two touchdowns, and Cole Stenzel finished with 15 tackles and a rushing touchdown to lead the Cowboys.

AHSTW 20 IKM-Manning 16 

Kyle Sternberg hit Raydden Grobe for a go-ahead touchdown pass with about 10 seconds remaining to lift AHSTW.

Treynor 35 St. Albert 2 

Kyle Moss, Kayden Dirks, Kaden Miller
Buy Now

Kyle Moss, Kayden Dirks, Kaden Miller

Kaden Miller, Kayden Dirks and Kyle Moss helped Treynor rush for 233 yards in the win. Miller had 57 yards and a touchdown, Dirks rushed for 30 yards and a score and threw for 109 and Moss had 65 yards and a touchdown of his own.

Underwood 50 Tri-Center 14 

Joey Anderson, Underwood.jpg
Buy Now

Joey Anderson, Underwood

Joey Anderson rushed for 137 yards and three touchdowns to lead Underwood in the win. Alex Ravlin threw for 214 yards with Collin Brandt snagging six balls for 94. 

Brecken Freeberg topped Tri-Center with 86 yards rushing and eight tackles.

Central Decatur 28 Southwest Valley 0 

Matthew Boothe, Central Decatur.jpg
Buy Now

Matthew Boothe, Central Decatur

Matthew Boothe had 175 yards passing and two touchdowns for the Cardinals.

Nodaway Valley 20 Mount Ayr 16 

Caelen DeVault, Nodaway Valley.jpg
Buy Now

Caelen DeVault, Nodaway Valley

Caelen DeVault had the go-ahead kickoff return for a touchdown to lead Nodaway Valley in their first Battle for the Rock Trophy win.

Abraham Lincoln 34 Thomas Jefferson 16 

Eli Lusajo, Abraham Lincoln .jpg
Buy Now

Eli Lusajo, Abraham Lincoln

Eli Lusajo had 130 yards passing and two touchdowns while rushing for 92 yards and another score. Gaven Goldsberry added 52 yards rushing and two touchdowns, and Tim McCarthy had 66 yards and two touchdowns receiving.

Austin Schubert threw for 229 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 31 yards and another score to lead Thomas Jefferson. 

View all KMAland Iowa 11-player and area district Iowa 11-player scores below.

TRIANGLE  

Missouri Valley 44 Shenandoah 29

Creston 18 Clarinda 6

Riverside 41 Red Oak 20

KMALAND IOWA 11-PLAYER 

Glenwood 38 Atlantic 0

Harlan 36 Lewis Central 29

Treynor 35 St. Albert 2

Denison-Schleswig 28 Carroll 7

Logan-Magnolia 40 Kuemper Catholic 14

Sidney 46 Wayne 6

AHSTW 20 IKM-Manning 16

Underwood 50 Tri-Center 14

Central Decatur 28 Southwest Valley 0

Nodaway Valley 20 Mount Ayr 16

Abraham Lincoln 34 Thomas Jefferson 16

Sioux City East 43 Bishop Heelan Catholic 7

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 37 LeMars 7

Des Moines Lincoln 68 Sioux City West 6

AREA DISTRICT IOWA 11-PLAYER 

Lynnville-Sully at Pleasantville

Woodward-Granger 33 Madrid 0

North Mahaska at West Central Valley

Ogden 33 Perry 0

North Tama 31 Belle Plaine 14

Panorama 26 Colfax-Mingo 21

Van Meter 42 Earlham 0

Lawton-Bronson 14 Akron-Westfield 7

Westwood 43 MVAOCOU 8

Woodbury Central 52 Hinton 0

Cardinal 70 Pekin 19

Van Buren County 46 Central Lee 6

Sigourney-Keota 23 Durant 20

Pella Christian 56 Des Moines Christian 14

Southeast valley 28 Interstate 35 0

ACGC 29 Greene County 27 — OT

South Central Calhoun 48 East Sac County 7

Alta-Aurelia 21 West Monona 6

Clarke 43 Saydel 6

Sioux Center 31 Sheldon 0

Sibley-Ocheyedan at MOC-Floyd Valley

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 35 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 7

Gilbert at ADM

Newton 41 Knoxville 0

Humboldt 35 Webster City 7

Fort Dodge 28 Mason City 13

Estherville-Lincoln Central 34 Storm Lake 0

Spirit Lake 27 Spencer 13

Des Moines North 24 Des Moines Hoover 8

Winterset 26 Carlisle 3

North Polk 34 Dallas Center-Grimes 7

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.