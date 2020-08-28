Seth Malcom & Jake Malcom, F-M.jpg
(KMAland) -- Fremont-Mills, CAM, Audubon and Stanton-Essex all rolled while Lenox and MSTM came back for wins in KMAland 8-Man action on Friday night.

DISTRICT 7: Fremont-Mills 53 Bedford 0 

Seth Malcom had 14 tackles and two touchdowns while Jake Malcom finished with four touchdowns — two running and two passing — while throwing for 169 yards to lead the Knights.

DISTRICT 7: Lenox 34 East Mills 29 

Keegan Christensen pulled in a go-ahead touchdown with two seconds left to lift Lenox. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

DISTRICT 7: Stanton-Essex 68 East Union 20 

Logan Roberts, Stanton-Essex.jpg
Logan Roberts, Stanton-Essex

Logan Roberts rushed for 226 yards and four touchdowns to send Stanton-Essex to the dominant win.

DISTRICT 6: Coon Rapids-Bayard 42 Ar-We-Va 36 

Easton Hays carried 22 times for 122 yards and scored a touchdown while also finishing with eight tackles on defense.

DISTRICT 8: Audubon 55 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0 

Joel Klocke, Gavin Smith, Ethan Klocke.jpg
Joel Klocke, Gavin Smith, Ethan Klocke

Audubon’s Joel Klocke had a pair of touchdowns and a pair of interceptions while Gavin Smith chipped in 138 yards rushing, 65 passing and four total touchdowns. Ethan Klocke had 131 offensive yards and three touchdowns.

Tyler Petersen led Exira/EHK with 101 yards passing.

DISTRICT 6: Martensdale-St. Marys 64 Lamoni 46 

Jack Franey, Martensdale-St. Marys.jpg
Jack Franey, Martensdale-St. Marys

Jack Franey had 293 yards passing and touchdowns while rushing for four scores to lead Martensdale-St. Marys. 

FULL 8-MAN FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

8-Man District 7

Fremont-Mills 53 Bedford 0

CAM 60 Griswold 8

Lenox 34 East Mills 29

Stanton-Essex 68 East Union 20

8-Man District 8

Coon Rapids-Bayard 42 Ar-We-Va 36

Audubon 55 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0

Boyer Valley 68 Glidden-Ralston 32

Woodbine 64 West Harrison 20

8-Man District 6

Martensdale-St. Marys 64 Lamoni 46

Grand View Christian 39 Seymour 12

Mormon Trail 59 Melcher-Dallas 34

Southeast Warren 53 Murray 20

8-Man District 4

New London 32 Moravia 13

Lone Tree at English Valleys

Winfield-Mount Union 44 Tri-County 8

WACO, Wayland 33 HLV, Victor 32 (ND)

