(KMAland) -- Fremont-Mills, CAM, Audubon and Stanton-Essex all rolled while Lenox and MSTM came back for wins in KMAland 8-Man action on Friday night.
DISTRICT 7: Fremont-Mills 53 Bedford 0
Seth Malcom had 14 tackles and two touchdowns while Jake Malcom finished with four touchdowns — two running and two passing — while throwing for 169 yards to lead the Knights.
DISTRICT 7: Lenox 34 East Mills 29
Keegan Christensen pulled in a go-ahead touchdown with two seconds left to lift Lenox. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
DISTRICT 7: Stanton-Essex 68 East Union 20
Logan Roberts rushed for 226 yards and four touchdowns to send Stanton-Essex to the dominant win.
DISTRICT 6: Coon Rapids-Bayard 42 Ar-We-Va 36
Easton Hays carried 22 times for 122 yards and scored a touchdown while also finishing with eight tackles on defense.
DISTRICT 8: Audubon 55 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0
Audubon’s Joel Klocke had a pair of touchdowns and a pair of interceptions while Gavin Smith chipped in 138 yards rushing, 65 passing and four total touchdowns. Ethan Klocke had 131 offensive yards and three touchdowns.
Tyler Petersen led Exira/EHK with 101 yards passing.
DISTRICT 6: Martensdale-St. Marys 64 Lamoni 46
Jack Franey had 293 yards passing and touchdowns while rushing for four scores to lead Martensdale-St. Marys.
FULL 8-MAN FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
8-Man District 7
Fremont-Mills 53 Bedford 0
CAM 60 Griswold 8
Lenox 34 East Mills 29
Stanton-Essex 68 East Union 20
8-Man District 8
Coon Rapids-Bayard 42 Ar-We-Va 36
Audubon 55 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0
Boyer Valley 68 Glidden-Ralston 32
Woodbine 64 West Harrison 20
8-Man District 6
Martensdale-St. Marys 64 Lamoni 46
Grand View Christian 39 Seymour 12
Mormon Trail 59 Melcher-Dallas 34
Southeast Warren 53 Murray 20
8-Man District 4
New London 32 Moravia 13
Lone Tree at English Valleys
Winfield-Mount Union 44 Tri-County 8
WACO, Wayland 33 HLV, Victor 32 (ND)