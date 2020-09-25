(KMAland) -- CAM stayed unbeaten, East Mills rolled, Coon Rapids-Bayard raised some eyebrows and more from the night in KMAland 8-Man football.
DISTRICT 7: East Mills 47 Bedford 12
Jackson Wray had 165 yards passing, 38 yards rushing and two touchdowns of each for East Mills. Mason Crouse added 87 yards receiving and a score and returned a kick for 70 yards and a touchdown.
Bedford’s Eli Morris carried for 104 yards, and Dawson Stream threw for 85 yards and two touchdowns.
DISTRICT 7: East Union 18 Griswold 12
Emmet Long rushed for 182 yards to lead East Union in their first win of the season.
DISTRICT 7: CAM 54 Lenox 38
Lane Spieker had 126 yards rushing and three touchdowns and a 35-yard receiving score to lead the CAM offense. The junior standout also had two interceptions and a 75-yard kick return for a score.
DISTRICT 8: Coon Rapids-Bayard 55 Woodbine 12
Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Gabe Obert had 127 yards and four touchdowns to lead Coon Rapids-Bayard. Chance Anderson chipped in 101 yards on seven carries and scored twice.
Easton Hays had a big game on defense for CRB with three interceptions and three tackles, and Kale Pevestorf and Aaron McAlister had two tackles for loss each.
DISTRICT 8: Audubon 80 Glidden-Ralston 7
Gavin Smith had 107 yards rushing and two touchdowns and rushed for another 90 yards and three more scores to lead Audubon in the win. Braden Wessel, Ethan Klocke and Garrett Christensen all caught one touchdown pass each. Wessel also had a 25-yard pick-six.
DISTRICT 8: West Harrison 56 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 42
Grant Gilgen had 207 yards rushing, 94 yards passing and six total offensive touchdowns, and Gabe Gilgen added 72 yards rushing and two scores of his own.
DISTRICT 6: Martensdale-St. Marys 77 Grand View Christian 14
Jack Franey had 221 yards passing and three touchdowns while Hogan Franey and Troy Holt grabbed two receiving touchdowns each. Brooks Trom also had 94 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
FULL 8-MAN KMALAND SCOREBOARD
8-Man District 7
East Mills 47 Bedford 12
East Union 18 Griswold 12
CAM 54 Lenox 38
8-Man District 8
Ar-We-Va 50 Boyer Valley 38
Audubon 80 Glidden-Ralston 7
West Harrison 56 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 42
Coon Rapids-Bayard 55 Woodbine 12
8-Man District 6
Martensdale-St. Marys 77 Grand View Christian 14
Southeast Warren 56 Melcher-Dallas 14
Murray 64 Mormon Trail 14
Lamoni 66 Seymour 6
8-Man District 4
Lone Tree 52 GMG, Garwin 14 (ND)
English Valleys 70 Twin Cedars 40
Montezuma 71 Moravia 7
New London 38 Winfield-Mount Union 0
WACO 32 Tri-County 0