(KMAland) -- Jackson Wray of East Mills won some KMA hardware while CAM, Lenox, F-M, Audubon, Woodbine, CR-B, West Harrison and Lamoni were among other 8-man area winners on Friday.
DISTRICT 7: East Mills 36 Stanton-Essex 12
Jackson Wray rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns while also throwing for 120 yards and two more scores in lifting East Mills to the win.
DISTRICT 7: CAM 48 Bedford 8
Lane Spieker threw for 66 yards, rushed for 109 and accounted for three offensive touchdowns to lead CAM in the win. The junior also had a 65-yard punt return for a touchdowns and a 78-yard kickoff return for a score.
Cade Ticknor picked up 93 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, and Joe Kauffman led the Cougars defense with seven solo tackles and three assists.
DISTRICT 7: Lenox 80 East Union 6
Brad Larson had 109 yards rushing and three touchdowns and added a 72-yard receiving score. Isaac Grundman chipped in 134 yards rushing and four scores on offense, and he had a 30-yard interception return for a score on defense.
DISTRICT 7: Fremont-Mills 74 Griswold 16
The Fremont-Mills starting defense held another offense scoreless, giving up less than 60 total yards to their first two opponents combined.
DISTRICT 8: Audubon 49 Ar-We-Va 6
Gavin Smith threw for 222 yards, rushed for 88 more and combined for six offensive touchdowns to lead Audubon. Ethan Klocke chipped in 88 yards rushing, 86 yards receiving and three touchdowns of his own.
DISTRICT 8: Woodbine 50 Boyer Valley 28
Layne Pryor had 218 yard of total offense and scored five touchdowns for Woodbine. Cory Bantam added 166 passing and 64 rushing.
Jaidan TenEyck topped Boyer Valley with 10 receptions for 170 yards and two touchdowns.
DISTRICT 6: Martensdale-St. Marys 68 Seymour 0
Jack Franey had 162 yards passing and four touchdowns, and Brooks Trom rushed for 80 yards and two scores to lead Martensdale-St. Marys.
FULL KMALAND 8-MAN SCOREBOARD
8-Man District 7
CAM 48 Bedford 8
East Mills 36 Stanton-Essex 12
Lenox 80 East Union 6
Fremont-Mills 74 Griswold 16
8-Man District 8
Audubon 49 Ar-We-Va 6
Woodbine 50 Boyer Valley 28
Coon Rapids-Bayard 66 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 19
West Harrison 56 Glidden-Ralston 44
8-Man District 6
Lamoni 62 Grand View Christian 0
Martensdale-St. Marys 68 Seymour 0
Murray 72 Melcher-Dallas 30
Southeast Warren 62 Mormon Trail 14
8-Man District 4
English Valleys at Moravia
New London 50 WACO, Wayland 10
Colo-Nesco 49 Tri County 8 (ND)