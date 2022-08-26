(KMAland) -- CAM held off Fremont-Mills in a classic, Exira/EHK’s Aiden Flathers won some KMA hardware & East Mills, Stanton-Essex, Bedford, Lenox, SE Warren, East Union, Boyer Valley, West Harrison and Mormon Trail all picked up wins in KMAland 8-Player on Friday.
CAM 26 Fremont-Mills 25
Collin Bower secured the CAM win with a fourth-quarter interception. Chase Spieker added a pair of touchdowns passes for the Cougars.
East Mills 55 Woodbine 14
East Mills scored 21 points in the third quarter to pull away from a 12-point halftime lead. The Wolverines had a punt block and two interceptions returned for a touchdown. Zach Thornburg threw for 115 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 80 yards for the East Mills offense. Ryan Stortenbecker added 55 yards rushing and a touchdown on offense and a pick six on defense.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 61 Griswold 22
Aiden Flathers had 126 yards rushing and three touchdowns as well as a pick-six on the defensive side to lead Exira/EHK in the win. Flathers was honored as the Agrivision Equipment Player of the Night.
Southeast Warren 44 Audubon 20
Trey Fisher rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns, and Landon Harvey threw for 168 yards and two touchdowns to lead Southeast Warren.
Audubon’s Aaron Olsen had two rushing touchdowns and finished with 132 yards on the ground.
Bedford 76 Lamoni 6
Tristen Cummings had three passing touchdowns to lead Bedford in the rout.
Lenox 76 Seymour 12
Caden David had a receiving touchdown, a 15-yard scoop and score, a two-point conversion, two solo tackles, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for Lenox in the win.
Boyer Valley 42 River Valley 6
Drew Volkmann had 72 yards passing and two touchdowns and returned two interceptions for scores to lead Boyer Valley. Robert Brasel added 73 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Cael Beam finished with 52 yards passing, two scores through the air and a receiving touchdown.
St. Edmond 65 Ar-We-Va 19
Blayne Smith threw for 181 yards while Wade Ragaller rushed for two scores to lead Ar-We-Va. Wyatt Ragaller added 130 yards receiving on seven receptions and scored one touchdown through the air.
Other KMAland Iowa 8-Player Scores
Stanton-Essex 20 Martensdale-St. Marys 8
East Union 35 Murray 0
West Harrison 59 Siouxland Christian 8
Mormon Trail 74 Melcher-Dallas 0
Winfield-Mount Union 64 Moravia 50
Tri-County 60 Twin Cedars 14
Area District Iowa 8-Player
Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 40 Kingsley-Pierson 38
St. Mary’s, Remsen 42 Harris-Lake Park 7
Newell-Fonda 28 West Bend-Mallard 14
Montezuma 42 HLV, Victor 32
Baxter 50 Colo-Nesco 8
Grand View Christian at GMG (MISSING)
BGM, Brooklyn 78 Iowa Valley 74
Woodward Academy at Collins-Maxwell (MISSING)