(KMAland) -- Lenox rolled, Woodbine came back, CAM was impressive, West Harrison stayed unbeaten and Bedford won a thriller to highlight KMAland 8-Player action on Friday.
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9
Fremont-Mills 44 East Mills 25
Fremont-Mills used a big second half to grab the district victory. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
No. 7 Lenox 70 Stanton-Essex 20
Isaac Grundman rushed for 64 yards and four touchdowns while Keigan Kitzman added 40 yards and two scores to lead Lenox in the win. Gabe Funk added 35 yards and a touchdown.
Other 8-Player District 9
East Union 47 Griswold 12
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 10
Woodbine 32 Boyer Valley 21
Woodbine scored the final 32 points of the game, getting 45 yards receiving and two touchdown receptions from Brenner Sullivan. Sullivan also had a 45-yard interception for a touchdown.
Cael Beam led Boyer Valley with 255 yards passing in the defeat.
CAM 42 Audubon 8
Jack Follmann earned one of two Agrivision Equipment Player of the Night awards, leading CAM with 127 yards rushing, 58 yards receiving and four total offensive touchdowns. He also led the defense with six solo tackles.
No. 10 West Harrison 35 Coon Rapids-Bayard 18
Walker Rife had 180 yards rushing and two touchdowns, scoring on runs of 50 and 30 yards, to lead West Harrison in another win.
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 8
Mormon Trail 48 Lamoni 0
Triton Gwinn had two rushing touchdowns and over 100 yards on the ground to lead the Mormon Trail offense. Gwinn also had an interception on defense.
Other 8-Player District 8
Moravia 84 Seymour 6
Martensdale-St. Marys 44 Murray 14
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 7
Melcher-Dallas 44 Twin Cedars 6
Woodward Academy (0-4, 0-2) at Grand View Christian (2-2, 1-2)
Baxter 46 BGM 44
CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 1
Ar-We-Va 44 Siouxland Christian 20
Glidden-Ralston 46 River Valley 14
No. 5 Newell-Fonda 48 Kingsley-Pierson 28
CLASS 8-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT
Bedford 30 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 26
Bedford won a thrilling back-and-forth non-district battle, scoring a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth period before a key defensive stop in the final minutes.
Southeast Warren 52 Montezuma 20
Trey Fisher had 207 yards and five touchdowns on the ground and added a 60-yard touchdown reception for Southeast Warren. Landon Harvey added two passing touchdowns and a rushing score for the Warhawks.
Other 8-Player Non-District
No. 1 Remsen St. Mary’s 63 St. Edmond 0
KMA SPORTS 8-PLAYER TOP 10
Dunkerton (0-4) at No. 2 Don Bosco (4-0)
No. 3 Easton Valley 49 Central City 6
No. 4 WACO, Wayland 43 New London 14
No. 6 Turkey Valley 61 Janesville 8
No. 8 Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 38 No. 9 West Bend-Mallard 24