(KMAland) -- This Friday's KMAX-Stream Game of the Week features the top two small-school 11-man teams in the latest KMAland Power Rankings when No. 1 Underwood travels to No. 2 Tri-Center.
The Eagles, who are also ranked No. 7 in Class 1A, took care of business last Friday night with a 39-0 victory over Atlantic.
"I like the way we started," Coach Nate Mechaelsen said. "I thought we started fast on both sides of the ball. Anytime you can get a shutout and score 39 points, you can't be too disappointed."
The Eagles posted 345 total yards of offense -- 194 passing and 151 rushing. Despite their success running the pigskin, Mechaelsen feels they can still improve in that area.
"I want to see our run game get better," Mechaelsen said. "I didn't think it was great Friday night. We need to get better in that area."
Sophomore Alex Ravlin made his debut at quarterback. Ravlin passed for 194 yards and a score while also rushing for two more.
"I was pleased with our overall efficiency in the passing game," Mechaelsen said. "I thought Alex made a lot of good decisions. I think Alex gives us another dimension being able to run the football."
Mechaelsen is hopeful that Ravlin's strong debut is a sign of things to come.
"I think he's put a lot of time in the offseason getting familiar with the guys he's going to be throwing to,' he said. "He's a confident kid, but the snaps and time he gets will help his confidence more."
Ravlin has no shortage of weapons at his disposal with Scott Pearson, Hayden Goehring and Joey Anderson splitting the reps at running back while Brayden Wollan, Blake Hall, Collin Brandt and Quinn Kuck formed a potent receiving corps.
Defensively, the Eagles were stout Friday night, but Coach Mechaelsen would like to see his team clean some things up, despite the shutout.
"We just didn't create enough turnovers. We lost the turnover battle," he said. "That has to get better. We've got to clean up tackling. Other than that, I was pleased we were able to do some things and stay healthy. We are looking forward to Week 2."
The Eagles' Week 2 opponent, Tri-Center, is fresh off an impressive 42-7 victory over IKM-Manning, which helped them climb two spots in the latest KMAland Power Rankings. The Trojans now sit at No. 2, directly behind Underwood.
"They look big up front, physical," Mechaelsen said. "It looks like a really good team we're going to play Friday night, but a challenge we are looking forward to."
Quarterback Jaxon Johnson threw for 307 yards and three scores in Tri-Center's first game of the post-Bryson Freeberg Era. Mechaelsen is well aware that pressuring Johnson is one of his team's biggest keys.
"We have to put pressure on the quarterback," he said. "We have to be able to disrupt their routes, put them in scramble mode and make them one dimensional as possible."
Offensively, Mechaelsen hopes his team can build off what they did last Friday.
"We need to be able to run the football better," he said. "And continue our effectiveness throwing the ball so we are well-rounded offensively."
Trevor Maeder and John Tiarks will be in Neola Friday night with the call on the KMAX-Stream 1. Pregame coverage begins at 6:45. The complete interview with Coach Mechaelsen can be heard below.