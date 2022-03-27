(KMAland) -- The KMAland All-Star Basketball Classic presented by Peru State College is back and TODAY at Lewis Central High School in Council Bluffs.
The festivities include a battle of KMAland seniors in a girls and boys game and a 3-point contest.
Cost for the event will be $5 with all proceeds going to an area charity. It can also be heard on KMA-FM 99.1 or watched on our live stream at kmaland.com.
The girls and boys games will be two 20-minute halves with the clock stopped in the second half with four minutes remaining and concluded with an Elam Ending.
The schedule for the day is listed below. All times are approximate.
12:00 PM - Girls arrive for practice
12:30 PM - Boys arrive for practice/KMA broadcast begins
1:00 PM - Girls Game: Coach Conner Hanafan vs. Coach Chris Hanafan
2:10 PM - 3-Point Contest
2:40 PM - Boys Game: Coach Chad Harder vs. Coach Spencer Plank
Check out the rosters for each team below.
CONNER HANAFAN TEAM
Madison Camden
Brynlee Arnold
Chay Ward
Kira Langenfield
Macy Emgarten
Mollie Rasmussen
Pearl Reisz
Baylie Girres
Jaci Christensen
Kaylin Lack
CHRIS HANAFAN TEAM
Brynn Bass
Mallory Behnken
Brianna Fields
Hallee Hamilton
Kendra Kuck
Claire Schmitz
Maddie Stewart
Erison Vonderschmidt
Raegen Wicks
Ava Wolf
SPENCER PLANK TEAM
Matthew Boothe
Connor Frame
Kaden Johnson
Cole Jorgenson
Owen Lucas
Jake Malcom
Gabe Obert
Tony Osburn
Dayton Templeton
Carter White
CHAD HARDER TEAM
Drew Brown
Zach Foster
Hogan Franey
Gabe Fuller
Raydden Grobe
Dylan Hoefer
Trey Hullinger
Carter Johnson
Tanner Oswald
Thomas Schwartz