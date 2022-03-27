KMAland All-Star Basketball Classic 2020
Photo design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- The KMAland All-Star Basketball Classic presented by Peru State College is back and TODAY at Lewis Central High School in Council Bluffs.

The festivities include a battle of KMAland seniors in a girls and boys game and a 3-point contest.

Cost for the event will be $5 with all proceeds going to an area charity. It can also be heard on KMA-FM 99.1 or watched on our live stream at kmaland.com

The girls and boys games will be two 20-minute halves with the clock stopped in the second half with four minutes remaining and concluded with an Elam Ending. 

The schedule for the day is listed below. All times are approximate.

12:00 PM - Girls arrive for practice

12:30 PM - Boys arrive for practice/KMA broadcast begins

1:00 PM - Girls Game: Coach Conner Hanafan vs. Coach Chris Hanafan

2:10 PM - 3-Point Contest

2:40 PM - Boys Game: Coach Chad Harder vs. Coach Spencer Plank

Check out the rosters for each team below.

CONNER HANAFAN TEAM

Madison Camden

Brynlee Arnold

Chay Ward

Kira Langenfield

Macy Emgarten 

Mollie Rasmussen

Pearl Reisz

Baylie Girres

Jaci Christensen

Kaylin Lack

CHRIS HANAFAN TEAM

Brynn Bass

Mallory Behnken

Brianna Fields 

Hallee Hamilton 

Kendra Kuck

Claire Schmitz

Maddie Stewart

Erison Vonderschmidt

Raegen Wicks

Ava Wolf 

SPENCER PLANK TEAM

Matthew Boothe

Connor Frame

Kaden Johnson

Cole Jorgenson

Owen Lucas

Jake Malcom

Gabe Obert

Tony Osburn

Dayton Templeton

Carter White

CHAD HARDER TEAM

Drew Brown

Zach Foster

Hogan Franey

Gabe Fuller

Raydden Grobe

Dylan Hoefer

Trey Hullinger

Carter Johnson

Tanner Oswald

Thomas Schwartz

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.