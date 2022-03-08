KMAland All-Star Basketball Classic 2020
Photo design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- The KMAland All-Star Basketball Classic presented by Peru State College returns later this month.

For the first time since the 2018-19 season, KMA Sports will host the event with many of the best seniors in the area squaring off on Sunday, March 27th at Lewis Central in Council Bluffs.

The girls game will tip at 1:00 while the boys will follow around 2:30. The annual 3-point shooting contest will also contested between games. The games will be broadcast on KMA-FM 99.1 and video streamed at kmaland.com.

Lewis Central's Chris Hanafan and Clarinda's Conner Hanafan will meet in the girls game while Chad Harder of Tri-Center and Red Oak's Spencer Plank go head-to-head in the boys game.

Here are the seniors that have agreed to play:

GIRLS 

Brynlee Arnold, Glenwood

Brynn Bass, Coon Rapids-Bayard

Mallory Behnken, CAM

Madison Camden, Glenwood

Jaci Christensen, Audubon

Macy Emgarten, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Brianna Fields, Creston

Baylie Girres, Abraham Lincoln

Hallee Hamilton, Central Decatur

Kendra Kuck, Underwood

Kaylin Lack, East Union

Kira Langenfeld, Denison-Schleswig

Mollie Rasmussen, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Pearl Reisz, St. Albert

Claire Schmitz, Harlan

Maddie Stewart, Mount Ayr

Erison Vonderschmidt, Falls City Sacred Heart

Chay Ward, Sidney

Raegen Wicks, Harlan

Ava Wolf, Shenandoah

BOYS 

Matthew Boothe, Central Decatur

Drew Brown, Clarinda

Zach Foster, Shenandoah

Connor Frame, Harlan

Hogan Franey, Martensdale-St. Marys

Gabe Fuller, Southwest Valley

Raydden Grobe, AHSTW

Dylan Hoefer, Woodbine

Trey Hullinger, Central Decatur

Carter Johnson, Stanton

Kaden Johnson, Red Oak

Cole Jorgenson, Sidney

Owen Lucas, Bedford

Jake Malcom, Fremont-Mills

Gabe Obert, Coon Rapids-Bayard

Tony Osburn, Mound City

Tanner Oswald, Coon Rapids-Bayard

Thomas Schwartz, Treynor

Dayton Templeton, Atlantic

Carter White, St. Albert

