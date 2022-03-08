(KMAland) -- The KMAland All-Star Basketball Classic presented by Peru State College returns later this month.
For the first time since the 2018-19 season, KMA Sports will host the event with many of the best seniors in the area squaring off on Sunday, March 27th at Lewis Central in Council Bluffs.
The girls game will tip at 1:00 while the boys will follow around 2:30. The annual 3-point shooting contest will also contested between games. The games will be broadcast on KMA-FM 99.1 and video streamed at kmaland.com.
Lewis Central's Chris Hanafan and Clarinda's Conner Hanafan will meet in the girls game while Chad Harder of Tri-Center and Red Oak's Spencer Plank go head-to-head in the boys game.
Here are the seniors that have agreed to play:
GIRLS
Brynlee Arnold, Glenwood
Brynn Bass, Coon Rapids-Bayard
Mallory Behnken, CAM
Madison Camden, Glenwood
Jaci Christensen, Audubon
Macy Emgarten, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Brianna Fields, Creston
Baylie Girres, Abraham Lincoln
Hallee Hamilton, Central Decatur
Kendra Kuck, Underwood
Kaylin Lack, East Union
Kira Langenfeld, Denison-Schleswig
Mollie Rasmussen, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Pearl Reisz, St. Albert
Claire Schmitz, Harlan
Maddie Stewart, Mount Ayr
Erison Vonderschmidt, Falls City Sacred Heart
Chay Ward, Sidney
Raegen Wicks, Harlan
Ava Wolf, Shenandoah
BOYS
Matthew Boothe, Central Decatur
Drew Brown, Clarinda
Zach Foster, Shenandoah
Connor Frame, Harlan
Hogan Franey, Martensdale-St. Marys
Gabe Fuller, Southwest Valley
Raydden Grobe, AHSTW
Dylan Hoefer, Woodbine
Trey Hullinger, Central Decatur
Carter Johnson, Stanton
Kaden Johnson, Red Oak
Cole Jorgenson, Sidney
Owen Lucas, Bedford
Jake Malcom, Fremont-Mills
Gabe Obert, Coon Rapids-Bayard
Tony Osburn, Mound City
Tanner Oswald, Coon Rapids-Bayard
Thomas Schwartz, Treynor
Dayton Templeton, Atlantic
Carter White, St. Albert