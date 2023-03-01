(KMAland) -- The KMAland All-Star Basketball Classic returns to the hardwood later this month.
This year’s event will take place on Sunday, March 19th in Council Bluffs at Abraham Lincoln High School. The festivities begin at 1:00.
Cost for the event will be $5 with all proceeds going to an area charity. It can be heard on KMA 960 or watched on our live stream at kmaland.com.
The KMAland All-Star Basketball Classic features some of the top seniors in the area battling in a girls and boys game. There will, once again, be a 3-point contest between games. Stay tuned for more information on the event.