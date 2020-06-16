(KMAland) -- Shenandoah, Audubon, St. Albert and Logan-Magnolia were among the winners on the opening night of high school baseball in KMAland. The complete rundown from Monday can be found below.
H10: Shenandoah 1 Clarinda 0
Blake Doyle out-dueled Jakob Childs and Wyatt Schmidt and a Braden Knight third-inning sacrifice was the difference maker for Shenandoah. The complete recap can be found here.
H10: St. Albert 8 Harlan 3
Luke Hubbard received the win on the bump for the Falcons. Jeff Miller tossed four innings striking out seven. Daniel McGrath paced St. Albert's offense with two hits and two RBI. Cy Patterson also drove in two for the Falcons, who picked up a huge conference win.
H10: Kuemper Catholic 11 Denison-Schleswig 10
Will Schenkelberg hit a walk-off single for the Knights, who grabbed the comeback victory.
H10: Lewis Central 12 Atlantic 2
Brody O'Brien had two hits for Atlantic in the defeat.
Corner: Sidney 10 Fremont-Mills 4
Brett Gruber drove in two runs and had two hits. Garrett Phillips earned the victory on the mound, tossing five innings and striking out seven. James Switzer paced F-M with two hits
WIC: Underwood 10 Missouri Valley 0
Blake Hall and Nick Ravlin combined to toss a no-hitter for the Eagles. Hall threw four hitless innings while Ravlin contributed two.
WIC: Tri-Center 9 AHSTW 3
Brett McGee struck out seven hitters and allowed just two earned runs while also getting three hits at the plate. Jaxon Johnson had one hit, but it was a homer and drove in three runs. Kaleb Smith hit an inside-the-park homer. Brody Langer had two hits for AHSTW and Sam Porter struck out five
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 8 Treynor 2
The Panthers plated five runs in the fourth inning for the upset victory.
NC: Stanton 2 Lenox 0
Colby Royal hurled a complete-game shutout, striking out 12. Cullen Wood struck out six batters for Lenox. Brad Larson retired three batters, had one hit and stole a base.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 15 Red Oak 0
Corner Conference
East Mills 25 Griswold 1
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 25 Riverside 2
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 7 Southwest Valley 2
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard 12 Ar-We-Va 0
Boyer Valley 11 West Harrison 10
CAM at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City North 8 Thomas Jefferson 5
Thomas Jefferson 6 Sioux City North 3
Non-Conference
East Union 11 Orient-Macksburg 1
Winterset 9 Nodaway Valley 3
Mount Ayr 10 Mormon Trail 0
Central Decatur 16 Moulton-Udell 0
Ankeny Christian at Southeast Warren
Murray at Wayne
Sioux City East 5 Western Christian 1