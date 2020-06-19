(KMAland) -- Fremont-Mills and Stanton dominated in conference battles, AHSTW shut out Treynor and Lewis Central edged AL to highlight Friday's baseball action in KMAland.
H10: St. Albert 9 Glenwood 4
Jeff Miller tossed a complete game, striking out 11. Lance Wright had two hits, three steals and three runs. Brett Klusman & Isaac Sherrill had three RBIs apiece. The complete recap can be found at our local sports page.
NC: Lewis Central 10 Abraham Lincoln 5
Jordan Wardlow struck out seven and allowed just one earned run in four innings of work. Nolan Miller drove in two for the Titans in the victory. JC Dermody, Colbey Roth, Bryson Sharon and Easton Dermody had hits. Zane Olsen paced AL with two hits and drove home three.
NC: Bishop Heelan 8 Kuemper Catholic 2
Max Venne had three RBIs for Heelan. Ian Gill and Camden Smith drove in two. Jake Hugeback had three hits for Kuemper.
CC: Stanton 16 Griswold 1
Easton Hultman allowed just one earned run and claimed the victory on the bump. Keygan Day, Levi Martin and Quentin Thornburg had two hits apiece for the Vikings. Colton Thornburg added a triple.
CC: Fremont-Mills 16 Essex 1
Seth Malcom had two hits and three RBI. Brady Owen drove in two on one hit. Kyler Owen had two hits. Brock Hetzel allowed just one hit and struck out six to claim the victory.
CC: Sidney 6 East Mills 3
Leighton Whipple scored three times, recorded one hit and struck out 10 in 4 2/3 innings of service. Garret and Cale Phillips each had a hit for the Cowboys. Michael Schafer, Jackson Wray, Nic Duysen, Ethan Yoshida and Jack Anderson all had hits for the Wolverines.
NC: Tri-Center 10 Thomas Jefferson 5
T-C relied on a six-run fifth inning. Zach Elliott earned the win in relief. Mason Rohatsch struck out six and had three hits on offense. Jaxon Johnson hit a three-run homer and had two hits. Trevor Carlson notched two hits including a double. Grant Merck finished with two doubles for TJ and fanned five on the bump. Tucker Rowe managed two hits and an RBI.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 5 Lenox 1
Isaac Gavin, Sean Miklus and Trey Baker combined to allow zero earned runs and seven hits. Troy Holt, Brooks Trom and Kacey Carter had two hits each. Baker drove in two runs. Keegan Christensen had two hits for Lenox. Colton Gordon, Brad Larson, Cullen Wood, Johnathan Weaver and Conner Fitzgerald had one hit apiece.
RVC: Boyer Valley 10 Glidden-Ralston 2
Nathan Brant and Caden Smith had two hits for the Wildcats in the defeat. Grant Borkowski drove in a run.
