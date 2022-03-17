(KMAland) -- Plattsmouth’s Parker Aughenbaugh and Sam Campin combined on a no-hitter while Platte Valley won and Auburn and Nebraska City lost in their baseball openers on Thursday.
Beatrice 9 Auburn 0
Auburn could not find a hit in their first game of the season. Kael Clark reached base via walk twice to lead the offense. Braden Gerdes struck out five in four innings for the Bulldogs.
Mount Michael Benedictine 9 Nebraska City 2
Zach Tesarek had two hits and scored a run to lead the Pioneers in the loss. Colton Snyder drove in a run, and Sloan Pelican, Cael Kreifel and Hayden Coyle all hit safely once each.
Plattsmouth 10 Omaha Bryan 0
Parker Aughenbaugh and Sam Campin combined on a 12-strikeout no-hitter, throwing three innings each for Plattsmouth. TJ Fitzpatrick, Drew Iverson and Eli Horner all had two hits each for the Blue Devils. Iverson and Horner led the team with two runs each.
Other Area Scores
Platte Valley 7 Crete 0