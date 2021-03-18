(KMAland) -- Platte Valley routed Crete while Nebraska City lost to Mount Michael Benedictine in KMAland baseball action on Thursday.
The full Thursday recap below:
NE: Platte Valley 13 Crete 5
Platte Valley’s Nick Carroll threw four innings and struck out four while giving up just one run on two hits. Hayden Lewis led the offense with four hits, including a pair of triples. Jake Butler added three hits and four RBI, and Tyson Lewis finished with two hits.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Mount Michael Benedictine 3 Nebraska City 1
Platte Valley 13 Crete 5