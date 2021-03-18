Platte Valley Baseball.jpg

(KMAland) -- Platte Valley routed Crete while Nebraska City lost to Mount Michael Benedictine in KMAland baseball action on Thursday. 

The full Thursday recap below:

NE: Platte Valley 13 Crete 5 

Platte Valley’s Nick Carroll threw four innings and struck out four while giving up just one run on two hits. Hayden Lewis led the offense with four hits, including a pair of triples. Jake Butler added three hits and four RBI, and Tyson Lewis finished with two hits.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Mount Michael Benedictine 3 Nebraska City 1

Platte Valley 13 Crete 5

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.