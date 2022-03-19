(KMAland) -- Platte Valley rolled to a pair of wins while Falls City dropped their opener to Crete in KMAland baseball on Saturday.
Platte Valley 26 Omaha Bryan 0
Jacob Butler had a monster game for Platte Valley with three hits, five RBI and three runs scored while Braxton Wentworth, Caleb Daniell and Dawson Thies all had two hits each. Thies homered and doubled and drove in five, and Wentworth had three RBI. Emetic Hegwood threw all four innings, struck out eight and allowed just two hits.
Crete 6 Falls City 4
Kadyn Strecker led Falls City with three hits in the loss. Jaxyn Strauss added two hits, and Cameron Schramm pitched in two hits and two RBI. Bredemeier went five innings and struck out five.
Other area scores
Platte Valley 3 Malcolm 1