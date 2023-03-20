(KMAland) -- Platte Valley and Albany were both winners in KMAland baseball action on Monday. Check out the full rundown below.
Platte Valley 14 North Platte 3
Matt Jermain doubled, drove in two and scored twice, and Brandon McQueen added a hit, two RBI and two runs of his own for Platte Valley in the dominant win. Wyatt Miller threw three one-hit innings without allowing a run, striking out six and walking just two.
Excelsior Springs 8 Savannah 3
Wyatt Jackson had two hits while Parker Brayley added a double, drove in one and scored twice for Savannah in the loss.
Excelsior Springs 14 Savannah 2
Ashton Kincaid had two doubles for Savannah in the defeat.
Albany 8 Northland Christian 4
Jerrid Bunten led the way for Albany with two hits and two RBI, and Daulton Worrell singled and drove in two. Braden Landuyt also had one hit sand two RBI for the Warriors, which got five innings and four strikeouts from Chase Cline. Kemper Cline threw the final two shutout innings with two strikeouts.
Bennington 12 Nebraska City 9
Cael Kreifel doubled, homered and drove in two, and Keston Holman added three hits and four RBI for Nebraska City in a high-scoring loss. Colton Snyder pitched in two hits and scored a run.
Gross Catholic 6 Plattsmouth 2
Gage Olsen singled and drove in a run while Kyler Lamb walked and drove in one run for Plattsmouth in the loss. Drew Iverson struck out seven in three innings, and Clayton Mayfield followed with three no-hit innings.
Omaha North 7 Louisville/Weeping Water 1
Brennan DeMike and Nik Sorensen both had hits with DeMike driving in the only run of the game for Louisville/Weeping Water. Kole Albert worked 4 2/3 innings in the loss.