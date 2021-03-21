(KMAland) -- Platte Valley rolled to a win over Omaha Bryan while Auburn dropped a game with Beatrice on Saturday in KMAland baseball.
Full scoreboard below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Platte Valley 20 Omaha Bryan 2
Beatrice 13 Auburn 1
Partly cloudy and windy. High 67F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming N and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: March 21, 2021 @ 8:01 am
(KMAland) -- Platte Valley rolled to a win over Omaha Bryan while Auburn dropped a game with Beatrice on Saturday in KMAland baseball.
Full scoreboard below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Platte Valley 20 Omaha Bryan 2
Beatrice 13 Auburn 1
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.