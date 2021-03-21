KMAland Baseball

(KMAland) -- Platte Valley rolled to a win over Omaha Bryan while Auburn dropped a game with Beatrice on Saturday in KMAland baseball.

Full scoreboard below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD 

Platte Valley 20 Omaha Bryan 2

Beatrice 13 Auburn 1

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.