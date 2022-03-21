(KMAland) -- Platte Valley (MO) used an offensive explosion, Northeast Nodaway won a low-scoring battle and Nodaway Valley edged King City on Monday.
Platte Valley (MO) 13 North Platte 12
Platte Valley plated 11 runs in the third inning of the victory. Carter Luke doubled and drove in two runs while Matt Jermain had two hits, two RBI and scored twice. Brandon McQueen drove in two runs on two hits. Alex Mattson, Justin Miller and Lane Acklin each scored twice.
Matt Jermain got the win on the mound, Tucker Klamm struck out four batters and McQueen fanned three.
Northeast Nodaway 2 Mid-Buchanan 1
Dylan McIntyre had three hits, drove in both runs and also pitched four innings, striking out four and allowing two hits. Brayden Munns added two knocks in the win.
Maryville JV 6 East Atchison 5
Aaron Schlueter had two hits and an RBI while striking out five batters on five hits and four earned runs in the loss. Cameron Oswald scored three runs after drawing three walks, and Alex Erickson added a hit and an RBI.
Nodaway Valley 5 King City 3
Blake Bohannon and Preston Jenkins both went deep for the Thunder, and Kayden Conn added an RBI. Hunter Dawson and Lane Larabee doubled, and Dawson got the win after striking out 11 on five hits and two earned runs in six innings.
Gross Catholic at Plattsmouth (Suspended in 2nd, Plattsmouth leads 1-0)
Sam Campin scored a run, TJ Fitzpatrick muscled a hit and Drew Iverson struck out three batters before rain halted Monday’s game.
Bennington 5 Nebraska City 3
Sloan Pelican had two hits and an RBI to lead the Nebraska City offense in the tight loss. Ryan Bohling added two hits and scored once, and Cael Kreifel and Hayden Coyle also drove in one run apiece. Kreifel threw five innings, struck out three and allowed just one earned run.