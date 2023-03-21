(KMAland) -- Savannah nabbed a sweep while Auburn and Platte Valley (NE) were also winers in KMAland baseball on Tuesday.
St. Joseph Christian 10 East Atchison 6
Charlie Litherbury led the East Atchison offense with a double and three RBI while Cameron Oswald singled and drove in two. Blake Simmons also had two hits and scored once for the Wolves in the loss. Oswald tossed the first 5 2/3 innings with four strikeouts.
East Buchanan 4 Platte Valley (MO) 2
Wyatt Miller had a double and an RBI to lead Platte Valley in the low-scoring defeat. Memphis Bliley threw three no-hit innings with seven strikeouts to take a tough-luck defeat. Alex Mattson, Landon Weiderholt and Brandon McQueen also had one hit each for Platte Valley.
Savannah 10 Winnetonka 0
Ethan Dudeck and Cash Porter combined on a five-inning no-hitter and seven strikeouts while Ashton Kincaid topped the offense with two hits and three RBI. Truman Bodenhausen, Parker Brayley and Kayden Snapp all added two hits of their own, and Brayley scored three times and drove in one. Bodenhausen and Landon Noland also scored twice each.
Savannah 14 Winnetonka 13
Ashton Kincaid had two hits and three RBI while Truman Bodenhausen added two hits, two RBI and three runs for Savannah in the high-scoring win. Sutton Snipes pitched in two hits, two RBI and two runs. Bodenahusen tossed three innings and struck out four.
West Platte 15 King City 1
Alex Jones walked and scored once to lead King City in the loss.
Roncalli Catholic 5 Nebraska City 2
Sloan Pelican singled, doubled and drove in a run for Nebraska City. Keston Holman took the tough loss on the mound with 11 strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.
Auburn 8 Omaha North 7
Braden Gerdes went 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored for Auburn in the tight win. Eli Albury added a hit and two RBI as the Bulldogs scored three seventh-inning runs before holding on for the win. Gerdes struck out five in 4 1/3 innings, and Kellen Moody was the winning pitcher with 1 2/3 innings of relief. Jackson Warner earned the save in pitching the seventh.
Platte Valley (NE) 7 Louisville-Weeping Water 0
Dawson Thies threw six no-hit innings and struck out 17 before Statton Corey finished the combined no-hitter with a clean seventh. Braxton Wentworth, Cade Bridges and Thies all had two hits to lead the offense while Aidan Washburn had a hit and two RBI and Janson Pilkington drove in two.
Chase Savage struck out four in three innings on the mound for Louisville-Weeping Water.
Other KMAland Baseball
Plattsburg 15 North Nodaway 4