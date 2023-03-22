(KMAland) -- South Holt edged Rock Port in KMAland baseball action on Wednesday.
South Holt 8 Rock Port 6
Kendall Noland led South Holt with two hits, including a double, and drove in three runs. Noland also scored twice while Cole Medsker added two hits and three runs. Jayce Jackson pitched in a hit, two RBI and three walks for the Knights. Hayes Weller threw 2 1/3 one-hit innings with five strikeouts to lead the pitching staff.
Aidan Burke had two hits and a run scored for Rock Port in the loss. Corbyn Jake pitched in a hit and three RBI for the Blue Jays.