South Holt Knights

(KMAland) -- South Holt edged Rock Port in KMAland baseball action on Wednesday. 

South Holt 8 Rock Port 6 

Kendall Noland led South Holt with two hits, including a double, and drove in three runs. Noland also scored twice while Cole Medsker added two hits and three runs. Jayce Jackson pitched in a hit, two RBI and three walks for the Knights. Hayes Weller threw 2 1/3 one-hit innings with five strikeouts to lead the pitching staff.

Aidan Burke had two hits and a run scored for Rock Port in the loss. Corbyn Jake pitched in a hit and three RBI for the Blue Jays.

