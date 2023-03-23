(KMAland) -- Rock Port, Albany, King City, Auburn, Plattsmouth and Platte Valley (NE) all nabbed wins in KMAland baseball on Thursday.
Rock Port 11 North Nodaway 0
Corbyn Jakub singled, doubled, drove in two and scored twice for Rock Port, and Ozey Hurst went 1 2/3 shutout innings with five strikeouts. Jakub followed with 2 1/3 hitless innings and struck out three. Dylan Lair picked up a triple among two hits, drove in two and scored three runs for the Bluejays.
North Nodaway’s Ethan Fry had his team’s only hit of the game.
Auburn 11 Nodaway Valley (MO) 3
Auburn had 13 hits in the win, including three from Travon Shaw, who had one of the four Bulldogs doubles. Christian Gage added two hits, and Austin Lavigne doubled among two hits and drove in two. Kellen Moody also had two hits and an RBI. Jackson Warner struck out 10 in five innings of work on the mound to get the win.
Nodaway Valley’s Lane Larabee had a hit, an RBI and a run scored. He also tossed five innings and struck out three.
Albany 11 North Andrew 2
Truman Runnels homered and drove in four and Cody Peery also went deep and drove in three for Albany in the dominant win. Daulton Worrell and Chase Cline added two hits each for the Warriors. Braden Landuyt struck out six in four innings to get the win.
Collin Patterson had two hits, including a double, for North Andrew. Dawson Eychaner also had two hits for the Cardinals.
King City 9 Ridgeway 3
Landan Jackson had a hit and two RBI to lead the King City offense while Alex Jones struck out five in two no-hit innings to get the win. Jackson came on in relief with eight strikeouts in four no-hit innings of his own.
Plattsmouth 11 Fort Calhoun 1
TJ Fitzpatrick led Plattsmouth with two hits, three RBI and two runs while Drew Iverson doubled among two hits, drove in one and scored twice. Eli Horner pitched in a hit and three RBI. Gabe Villamonte threw five innings, struck out 10 and gave up just one run on two hits.
Lincoln Christian 8 Falls City 5
Bryson Butrick and Kyler Frederick had two hits each, and Jon Craig drove in a pair of runs for Falls City in the defeat. Frederick threw the first three innings and struck out three.
Other KMAland Baseball
Platte Valley (NE) 10 GACC-SS-WPB 6