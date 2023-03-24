(KMAland) -- East Atchison, Maryville, Platte Valley and Nebraska City were winners in KMAland baseball on Friday.
East Atchison 19 North Andrew 9
Owen DeRosier went 4-for-4 with a double, three RBI and two runs, and Braden Graves doubled, tripled, drove in four and scored three times for East Atchison in the dominant win. Trent Kingery added a hit, three RBI and three runs, and Alex Erickson pitched in a hit, three RBI and two runs.
For North Andrew, Trey McDaniel had two doubles and three RBI, and Marshall Todd and Aiden Miller each scored two runs each.
Plattsburg 16 South Holt 3
Kendall Noland hit a home run and drove in two, and Cole Medsker pitched in one hit, one RBI and one run scored for South Holt in the loss.
Gilman City 17 North Nodaway 4
Aydan Blackford had a double among two hits and drove in three runs for North Nodaway in the loss.
Maryville 11 Northeast Nodaway 1
Spencer Scott doubled twice and drove in three, and Adam Patton and Blake Katen each had two hits for Maryville in the dominant win. Peyton McCollum posted a hit and two RBI, and Boston Hageman and Katen each threw 2 1/3 innings.
Grant McIntyre singled and drove in a run for Northeast Nodaway.
Platte Valley (MO) 11 Albany 1
Brandon McQueen had a double among tow hits, drove in two and scored twice, and Memphis Bliley went deep, drove in two and scored a pair of runs. Landon Wiederholt pitched in two hits and two runs, and Wyatt Miller struck out eight in four one-hit innings to get the win.
Albany’s Kemper Cline had one hit and one RBI in the defeat.
Nebraska City 9 Platteview 6
Colton Snyder had three hits and scored three runs, and Jackson Kreifel posted a hit and drove in four for Nebraska City. Zac Hawley drove in two runs to back his 4 1/3-inning, 7-strikeout performance.
Fort Calhoun 13 Louisville-Weeping Water 4
Chase Savage led Louisville-Weeping Water with two hits and scored once. Alex Sorensen and Lucas Kozeny each drove in a run.