(KMAland) -- East Atchison, Platte Valley and Plattsmouth were winners in KMAland baseball on Friday.
East Atchison 20 North Andrew 0
East Atchison (1-1) had 11 hits in the dominant win. Alex Erickson had three of those hits, drove in two and scored three times while Aaron Schlueter had two hits, three RBI and three runs. Braden Graves pitched in two hits and two RBI. Schlueter and Josh Smith combined on a three-inning one-hitter and had nine total strikeouts.
Jarom Russo had the only hit of the game for North Andrew (0-1).
Plattsburg 5 South Holt 3
Kendall Noland and Hayes Weller had two hits and an RBI each for South Holt (0-1) in the defeat. Weller threw five innings, struck out five and gave up just one earned run on three hits for the Knights.
Gilman City 12 North Nodaway 0
North Nodaway’s Brice Trimble and Darron Bix had one hit each for the Mustangs (0-1) in the season-opening defeat.
Platte Valley (MO) 10 Albany 0
Memphis Billy went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and two runs to lead Platte Valley (2-0) in the dominant win. Billy also struck out nine and allowed just one hit in 4 1/3 innings to get the win. Wyatt Miller followed with four strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings. Wyatt Miller added a hit and two RBI, and Trevor Weir drove in four.
Platteview 19 Nebraska City 9
Nebraska City (0-3) lost a slugfest, finishing with 11 hits, including two each from Zach Tesarek, Cael Kreifel, Sloan Pelican and Colton Snyder. Pelican homered and doubled among his two hits and drove in four. Snyder drove in two, and Tesarek and Kreifel scored three times each.
Plattsmouth 17 Crete 7
Plattsmouth rolled to their third win in as many tries behind 10 hits. Sam Campin had three of those, driving in two and scoring three times. Drew Iverson hit a grand slam and drove in five, and TJ Fitzpatrick and Dylan Eby added two hits apiece. Gabe Villamonte, Eby and Henry Lootnjer chipped in two RBI each. Villamonte threw six innings and struck out five to get the win.