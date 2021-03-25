(KMAland) -- Plattsmouth and Platte Valley were winners in the only baseball games of the night in KMAland.
Check out the Thursday rundown below:
NE: Plattsmouth 18 Fort Calhoun 10
Adam Eggert had three hits and drove in three runs to lead Plattsmouth in the high-scoring battle. The Blue Devils had two five-run innings and cracked out 10 hits in the victory.
NE: Platte Valley 5 Guardian Angels Central Catholic 2
Tyson Lewis had a pair of hits while Dawson Theis tossed four shutout innings with five strikeouts and just one hit allowed for Platte Valley.
