Adam Eggert & Owen Prince, Plattsmouth.jpg
Buy Now

Pictured: Adam Eggert

(KMAland) -- Plattsmouth and Platte Valley were winners in the only baseball games of the night in KMAland.

Check out the Thursday rundown below:

NE: Plattsmouth 18 Fort Calhoun 10 

Adam Eggert had three hits and drove in three runs to lead Plattsmouth in the high-scoring battle. The Blue Devils had two five-run innings and cracked out 10 hits in the victory.

NE: Platte Valley 5 Guardian Angels Central Catholic 2 

Tyson Lewis had a pair of hits while Dawson Theis tossed four shutout innings with five strikeouts and just one hit allowed for Platte Valley.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Plattsmouth 18 Fort Calhoun 10

Platte Valley 5 Guardian Angels Central Catholic 2

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.