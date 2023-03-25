(KMAland) -- Savannah earned a split, Platte Valley (NE) swept Nebraska City and much more from KMAland baseball on Saturday in the recap below.
West Platte 3 Rock Port 2 (West Platte Tournament)
Aidan Burke and Jarrett Hunter had two hits each, and Cade Makings and Corbyn Jakub both had one hit and one RBI each for Rock Port in the defeat. Ozey Hurst struck out five in four innings before Dylan Lair followed with three shutout innings.
East Buchanan 14 Rock Port 0 (West Platte Tournament)
Micah and Cade Makings and Carter Gebhards had one hit apiece for Rock Port in the loss.
Central 10 Savannah 9
Landon Noland went 3-for-3 with a double, three RBI and three runs, and Zayden Snapp added two hits and two runs. Ethan Dudeck pitched in two hits, and Sutton Snipes tallied a hit and two RBI.
Savannah 17 Central 7
Landon Noland cranked a three-run home run while Ashton Kincaid doubled among two hits, drove in two and scored twice. Truman Bodenhausen added a hit, four walks, four RBI and two runs, and Bryce Stanley and Sutton Snipes had two hits each and combined for five runs scored. Cooper Swan struck out seven in three innings before Cash Porter posted two shutout relief innings.
Platte Valley (NE) 6 Nebraska City 5 — 8 inn
Janson Pilkington had a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift Platte Valley to the win. Pilkington and Cody Pluta finished with two hits apiece, and Cade Bridges struck out seven in four innings.
Jackson Kriefel led Nebraska City with a hit and three RBI while Sloan Pelican walked three times and scored three runs. Keston Holman went six strong innings, striking out 10 and giving up just three earned runs on four hits.
Platte Valley (NE) 7 Nebraska City 2
Timmy Hunt struck out eight in 6 1/3 innings, allowing one unearned run on four hits for Platte Valley in the win. Braxton Wentworth and Logan Sobota had two hits each with Sobota driving in one and scoring twice. Cade Bridges doubled, drove in a run and scored.
Nebraska City’s Colton Snyder had two hits and scored once while Keston Holman added a hit and an RBI. Cael Kreifel pitched in a triple and scored a run for the Pioneers.
Wahoo 6 Plattsmouth 1
Plattsmouth’s Clayton Mayfield went 5 1/3 innings and gave up three runs on eight hits with three strikeouts in the defeat. Gage Olsen had two hits and scored a run, and Gabe Villamonte had one RBI for the Blue Devils.
Ralston 6 Auburn 5
Travon Shaw threw six strong innings and struck out five while allowing just two earned runs for Auburn in the tight loss. Braden Gerdes and Eli Albury had one RBI each, and Austin Lavigne, Shaw, Christian Gage, Noah Erickson and Rylan Boellstorff had one hit apiece.
Omaha South 10 Falls City 1
Mason Collier, Alijah Hernandez and Silas Amanullah had one hit each while Bryson Butrick drove in one run for the Tigers.
Omaha South 12 Falls City 2
Falls City didn’t have a hit in the game, but Mason Collier and Bryson Butrick both scored one run apiece.
Lincoln Northwest 9 Louisville-Weeping Water 3
Chase Savage led Louisville-Weeping Water with two hits and scored once while Nash Sorensen, Dayton Carlson and Brennan DeMike all had one RBI each in the loss.