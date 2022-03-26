(KMAland) -- Nebraska City and Platte Valley split a doubleheader, Falls City split with Omaha South and Plattsmouth and Auburn fell in KMAland baseball on Saturday.
Ralston 14 Auburn 7
Austin Lavigne led Auburn with two hits and scored two runs while Landon Casey had a double and drove in two for the Bulldogs. Travon Shaw threw 4 2/3 innings in relief with five strikeouts.
Platte Valley 10 Nebraska City 3 (Game 1)
Carter Washburn doubled twice among four hits and scored twice to lift Platte Valley. Levi Kennedy and Braxton Wentworth also had two hits each with Kennedy and Caleb Daniell driving in two runs apiece. Timmy Hunt had a strong relief performance, striking out nine in 4 1/3 scoreless innings.
Nebraska City’s Zach Tesarek and Sloan Pelican drove in one run each in the loss. Zac Hawley threw 3 2/3 innings, giving up three unearned runs while striking out three for the Pioneers.
Nebraska City 13 Platte Valley 7 (Game 2)
Nebraska City used an eight-run third inning to hand Platte Valley their first loss of the season. Colton Snyder doubled twice and drove in three, Cael Kreifel added a double among three hits and drove in two and Zach Tesarek had two hits, two RBI and two runs. Bayler Poston, Ryan Bohling and Miles Draus all scored twice apiece. Keston Holman tossed 4 2/3 innings and struck out seven to earn the win for the Pioneers.
Logan Sobota and Levi Kennedy led Platte Valley with two hits apiece. Hayden Lewis, Sobota, Kennedy, Maxwell Bendler and Sam Peterson all drove in one run each.
Wahoo 7 Plattsmouth 4
Henry Lootnjer led the way for Plattsmouth with a single, double and an RBI while Clayton Mayfield also had an RBI. Sam Campin, TJ Fitzpatrick, Gabe Villamonte and Dylan Eby had one hit each. Drew Iverson struck out 12 for the Blue Devils, throwing 5 2/3 innings.
Omaha South 11 Falls City 1 (Game 1)
Carson Bredemeier was 3-for-3 while Cameron Schramm added a double and scored a run for Falls City in the defeat. Jaxyn Strauss and Bryson Butrick also hit safely.
Falls City 3 Omaha South 1 (Game 2)
Charlie McNeely threw a complete game with two strikeouts and just one unearned run allowed to lead Falls City in the win. Kadyn Strecker had two hits and two RBI, and Jaxyn Strauss and Jon Craig also had two hits each in the win for the Tigers.