(KMAland) -- South Holt, Platte Valley, Northeast Nodaway, North Andrew, Nebraska City and Plattsmouth were all winners in KMAland baseball on Monday.
Check out the full Monday recap below.
South Holt 8 East Atchison 2
Cole Medsker led an eight-hit attack with two hits, drove in one and scored twice, and Tylynn Prussman doubled and drove in three for South Holt. Hayes Weller pitched in a hit and two RBI and threw five innings with eight strikeouts to get the win.
Cameron Oswald topped East Atchison with two hits while Tate Johnson homered and drove in two for the Wolves.
St. Joseph Christian 10 Rock Port 5
Jarrett Hunter had two doubles and drove in two for Rock Port while Micah Makings and Dylan Lair added one hit and one RBI apiece in the defeat. Corbyn Jakub went 4 1/3 innings and struck out four for the Blue Jays.
Platte Valley 11 Nodaway Valley 1
Memphis Bliley had two hits and drove in three for Platte Valley in the dominant win. Wyatt Miller (2 IP), Alex Mattson (2 IP) and Tucker Klamm (2 IP) all combined on a two-hitter while striking out 15 total. Brandon McQueen added a hit and three RBI at the plate.
Nodaway Valley’s Cooper Snodderly and Blake Bohannon had one hit apiece for the Thunder.
Stewartsville/Osborn 6 North Nodaway 5
No stats available.
Northeast Nodaway 15 DeKalb 0
Dylan McIntyre and Drew Dack combined on a three-inning no-hitter and eight strikeouts for Northeast Nodaway in the dominant win. McIntyre added a double among two hits and drove in two, and Elias Alarcon and Dack had one hit and three RBI apiece. Camdain French pitched in two RBI and scored twice.
Benton 7 Maryville 1
Cooper Loe had two hits and drove in one to lead Maryville, which had just three hits in the loss. Blake Katen tossed four strong innings of relief with six strikeouts.
North Andrew 8 South Harrison 6
No stats available.
Maysville 19 Albany 3
Kole Emerson doubled and drove in one while Braden Landuyt had a triple and scored a run for Albany in the loss.
Nebraska City 9 Auburn 2
Keston Holman topped the Nebraska City offense with two hits, two RBI and two runs, and Sloan Pelican posted a hit and two RBI. Cael Kreifel pitched in two hits, and Colton Snyder added two hits of his own for the Pioneers. Kreifel tossed 5 2/3 shutout innings with 10 strikeouts and allowed just three hits.
Auburn’s Travon Shaw had a double among two hits, and Braden Gerdes pitched in two hits for the Bulldogs.
Plattsmouth 7 Mount Michael Benedictine 3
Gage Olsen was 3-for-3 with a triple, three runs scored and an RBI, and Eli Horner added three hits and two RBI for Plattsmouth in the win. Drew Iverson struck out 10 and allowed three unearned runs on four hits in 6 2/3 innings.