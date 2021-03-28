(KMAland) -- Nebraska City beat Platte Valley while Auburn and Plattsmouth lost a pair of tight battles in KMAland baseball on Saturday.
NE: Nebraska City 6 Platte Valley 4
Carter Washburn had a double among two hits for Platte Valley in the loss.
NE: Ralston 4 Auburn 2
Brody Darnell had two hits and drove in a run to lead Auburn in the tight loss.
NE: Wahoo 9 Plattsmouth 8 — 8 inn
Wahoo scored two in the seventh and two in the eighth to get a comeback walk-off winner.
Sam Campin, Adam Eggert and Trent Elshire all had tow hits apiece for the Blue Devils. Colton Rankin and Max Waters drove in two runs each.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Nebraska City 6 Platte Valley 4
Ralston 4 Auburn 2
Wahoo 9 Plattsmouth 8 — 8 inn